Glowing Oceans Unveils a Dazzling Indoor Bioluminescent Experience

This is much more than just an exhibit—it's an experience that transcends art and entertainment, immersing visitors in the beauty of nature and delivering a sense of wonder and discovery that leaves a lasting impact." Post this

Opening June 1, 2025, Glowing Oceans invites guests to step into luminous lagoons where every movement sparks a spectacular living light show. Like witnessing the Northern Lights, bioluminescence is a rare natural wonder that few ever experience. The exhibit spotlights phytoplankton—tiny, plant-like organisms that generate over 50% of the oxygen we breathe and sequester CO2—highlighting their vital role in sustaining life on Earth. Glowing Oceans brings this wonder of nature to the public in a controlled, indoor setting, creating a surreal environment for exploration and connection to the ocean.

A Mesmerizing Adventure Through Glowing Waters

At Glowing Oceans, visitors will:

Walk through glowing lagoons, activating a brilliant shimmer of bioluminescent plankton with each step.

Explore sensory tiles that ripple with glowing light, reminiscent of magical scenes from blockbuster films.

Engage with touch pools to experience the magic of bioluminescence firsthand.

Marvel at bioluminescent water cascading over an observation tunnel.

Participate in fun, hands-on activities designed to bring science to life through the exploration of biology and bioluminescence.

"Phytoplankton comprise the base of the food chain in the oceans and play a vital role in sustaining life on Earth," said Dimitri Deheyn, Professor of Living Light at Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Chief Scientific Advisor at Glowing Oceans. "Through their bioluminescence, these organisms create a stunning light show that serves as a communication signal within their ecosystems, and offers us a gateway to better understand the need for ocean conservation."

"What we're creating is much more than just an exhibit—it's an experience that transcends art and entertainment, delivering a sense of wonder and discovery that leaves a lasting impact on visitors," Jeffrey Fullerton, former head of strategic development at Meow Wolf and co-founder of Glowing Oceans. "This is a powerful way to bring people closer to nature and inspire future champions of ocean conservation."

Tickets for Glowing Oceans are available at www.glowingoceans.com. Advance purchase is recommended due to high demand. The experience begins on June 1, 2025, with timed entries.

Glowing Oceans' Vision for Sustainability and Education

Glowing Oceans promotes ocean conservation by using sustainable practices to grow plankton in closed-loop aquaculture systems. In addition to showcasing bioluminescence, the exhibit emphasizes the critical role of marine ecosystems in global health. A portion of the proceeds supports marine conservation initiatives to protect fragile ecosystems. For more information visit www.glowingoceans.com.

To learn more about investment or partnership opportunities, contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Lola Murci

[email protected]

SOURCE Glowing Oceans; Glowing Oceans