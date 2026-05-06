GN New Design Food Grade Decanter Centrifuge for Industrial Separation Introduction

GN's Food Grade Decanter Centrifuge, designed for industrial separation in the food sector, features a superior structure for easy cleaning, high-quality materials, and an integrated flushing system. It efficiently performs solid-liquid-liquid separations across various applications, including beverages, plant proteins, starches, vegetable oils, additives, animal processing, and food waste management, enhancing product quality, efficiency, and sustainability in food processing.

TANGSHAN, China, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the realm of industrial separation, particularly within the food and beverage industry, maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and product purity is paramount. To meet these stringent requirements, GN has introduced the Food Grade Decanter Centrifuge, designed specifically to address the challenges of separating solids from liquids in food processing applications while ensuring utmost cleanliness and safety.

This centrifuge not only enhances separation efficiency but also provides an application reference for the industry in terms of cleaning convenience, durability, and compliance with food safety regulations.

I. Features of GNLW Series Food Grade Decanter Centrifuge

1.1 Superior Structural Design for Easy Cleaning

GN food grade decanter centrifuge is classified based on the bowl diameter from 220mm to 760mm currently. It stands out for its meticulous design focused on facilitating thorough cleaning and preventing any potential contamination. Unlike traditional industrial centrifuges, GN food grade decanter centrifuge incorporates several key features to ensure a self-draining, dead-space-free environment:

1.2 Surface Finish and Cleavability

All internal surfaces of GN food grade decanter centrifuge in contact with the product undergo precision polishing to reduce surface roughness, minimizing microbial adhesion and facilitating easy cleaning. Continuous welding followed by polishing ensures no pores or interruptions on spiral components, removing potential attachment points for pathogens.

1.3 Advanced Component Design

Full-sealed welded ribs or grooves machined by boring mills replace traditional spot welding, improving solid conveyance efficiency and eliminating breeding grounds for harmful bacteria.

1.4 High-Quality Material Selection

The choice of materials is critical in ensuring the centrifuge's suitability for food applications. GN has opted for premium materials that meet the most demanding hygiene and corrosion resistance standards:

1.4.1 Contact Parts: The bowl and screw, core components of the centrifuge, are made of duplex stainless steel 2205, renowned for its high-temperature resistance and superior corrosion resistance. Coverings for the differential and pulley guards are crafted from stainless steel 304, facilitating easy cleaning and preventing rust contamination.

1.4.2 Seals and Lubrication: All seals and gaskets of GN food grade decanter centrifuge are constructed from food-grade silicone or fluororubber, certified inert materials. Bearings and other critical parts utilize certified food-grade grease, ensuring no harmful substances leach into the product.

1.5 Integrated Flushing System

Recognizing the importance of efficient cleaning processes, GN has integrated cleaning line ports on both the material inlet and collection casing of the decanter centrifuge. These ports allow for the attachment of external cleaning lines, enabling automated rinsing of the centrifuge's internal and external drum surfaces without the need for manual disassembly, thereby saving time and reducing the risk of contamination.

II. Applications of GN Food Grade Decanter Centrifuge

GN Food Grade Decanter Centrifuge finds extensive application across the entire food industry spectrum, thanks to its exceptional ability to perform solid-liquid-liquid three-phase separations efficiently and hygienically.

2.1 Beverages and Alcoholic Drinks

2.1.1 Juice Clarification: The centrifuge is widely used to clarify fruit juices like apple, orange, and tomato juice, removing pulp, pectin, and other suspended solids to enhance clarity and stability.

2.1.2 Wine and Beer Production: In winemaking, it rapidly clarifies grape juice, while in beer production; it separates spent grain and hops from the wort.

2.2 Plant Proteins and Starches

2.2.1 Protein Extraction: GN food grade decanter centrifuge is able to efficiently separate and extract plant proteins from sources such as soybeans, peas, and oats, crucial for producing plant-based meats and protein powders.

It also aids in concentrating and separating bacteria from proteins in fermentation products like monosodium glutamate and glutamic acid.

2.2.2 Starch Separation: Separates, concentrates, and purifies starch from wheat, potatoes, and cassava, yielding high-quality A and B starches. GN hydraulic decanter centrifuge GNLW364GT-FHD, with polished material contact parts, was employed in the starch separation industry. Utilizing a Swiss-brand Viscotherm hydraulic driving system, it provided stable high torque for effective and continuous solid-liquid separation of high-concentration starch suspensions.

2.3 Vegetable Oils

2.3.1 Crude Oil Purification: Removes solid impurities from crude oils like sunflower, rapeseed, and palm oil, improving transparency and quality.

2.3.2 Olive Oil Extraction: Utilizes two-phase or three-phase centrifuges for efficient solid-liquid separation of olives, enhancing oil recovery and purity. GN oilve oil recovery decanter centrifuge GNLWS554 was applied to recover residual olive oil from high-solid-content olive pomace in an olive oil plant. After coarse filtration and heating, the waste was fed into the centrifuge, effectively reclaiming the residual oil for further processing into biodiesel.

2.4 Additives and Fermented Products

2.4.1 Fermentation Broth Processing: GN food grade decanter centrifuge separates bacteria from fermentation broths in the production of monosodium glutamate, citric acid, yeast, and enzymes, ensuring high product purity.

2.4.2 Sugar Processing: Treats wash water in sugar production from beets, sugarcane, and starch, recovering sugar and dehydrating the residue.

2.5 Animal Processing

2.5.1 Rendering: Separates by-products from slaughterhouses and meat processing plants, such as bones, skin, and offal, into animal fat and protein-rich meat and bone meal.

2.5.2 Fish Oil and Meal Production: Processes whole fish or fish processing waste to separate fish oil, protein hydrolysate, and fish meal. GN food grade 3-phase decanter centrifuge GNLWS364 was ever used on a fishing vessel to separate fish oil, water, and meat residue from fish paste derived from freshly caught ocean fish, enabling on-site processing and immediate separation of valuable components.

2.6 Food Waste Management

2.6.1 Kitchen Waste Processing: Separates grease, oily water mixtures, and solid residues from kitchen waste, facilitating waste oil recovery and repurposing.

2.6.2 Wastewater Treatment: Treats organic wastewater from food factories, recovering suspended solids and reducing environmental impact.

GN Food Grade Decanter Centrifuge represents a significant advancement in industrial separation technology, particularly within the food sector. Its thoughtful design, focusing on ease of cleaning, durability, and compliance with food safety standards, makes it an indispensable tool for food processors seeking to enhance product quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

With its wide application and excellent performance in various food industries, GN food-grade decanting centrifuges are poised to become a significant player in the global modern food processing business.

Media Contact

Bruce Dong, GN Separation Equipment Co.,Ltd, 86 13731500403, [email protected], https://www.gnseparation.com

Ethan Luo, GN Solids Australia Pty Ltd, 61 467 718 611, [email protected], https://www.gnsolidsaustralia.com/

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SOURCE GN Separation Equipment Co.,Ltd