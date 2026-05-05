GN New Generation Slurry Separation Plant for TBM Project

"Global tunneling projects require higher efficiency and stricter environmental control," said a senior engineer at GN. "Our new-generation TBM slurry separation plant delivers stable slurry recycling, lower operating costs, and safer, greener tunneling performance." Post this

GN's new generation plant integrates multi-stage separation, intelligent VFD control, modular structure, and low-energy operation to improve slurry recycling, reduce waste mud discharge, protect downstream equipment, and lower total project cost.

Core Technical Advantages

1.High-Capacity Processing Range

GN's TBM slurry separation plant is available in standard models including GNTBM-240, GNTBM-360, GNTBM-500, GNTBM-800, GNTBM-1000, GNTBM-1500 with system capacity scalable up to 3,000 m³/h through modular combination. The system can be configured according to tunnel diameter, slurry flow rate, ground condition, solids content, and jobsite layout.

2.Multi-Stage High-Efficiency Separation

The plant adopts a multi-stage separation process to remove solids from coarse particles to fine solids:

Scalping vibrating screen removes coarse gravel, stones, and large debris.

Desander cyclone unit separates medium sand particles and reduces abrasive solids.

Desilter cyclone unit captures fine solids down to approximately 20 microns.

Optional decanter centrifuge further purifies slurry for ultra-clean recycling or stricter discharge requirements.

The complete system can also include bottom drying shakers, centrifugal pumps, mud tanks, agitators, pipelines, walkways, electrical control panels, and other auxiliary equipment.

3.Modular and Containerized Design

With a compact, pre-assembled, skid-mounted, and containerized design, GN's slurry separation plant enables fast transportation, quick installation, easy disassembly, and repeated relocation between jobsites. This is especially suitable for urban tunneling projects where space is limited and project schedules are tight.

4.Intelligent Control and Stable Operation

The system can be equipped with full-process VFD control, real-time monitoring, automatic adjustment, and fault self-diagnosis. This helps operators optimize flow rate, reduce manual intervention, and maintain stable 24/7 operation under changing slurry conditions.

5.Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective Performance

Efficient slurry separation helps maximize slurry recycling, reduce fresh water consumption, minimize waste mud volume, and lower wear on pumps, pipelines, cyclones, and TBM slurry circulation components. By maintaining stable slurry properties, the system supports higher tunneling efficiency and reduced downtime.

Market and Application Value

Slurry separation is critical for TBM tunneling because clean and stable slurry helps maintain excavation face pressure, improve tunneling speed, protect equipment, and reduce environmental impact.

GN's new generation slurry separation plant is suitable for:

Subway and metro tunnels

Highway and railway tunnels

Urban utility tunnels

Cross-river and cross-sea tunnels

Water transmission tunnels

Pipe jacking projects

Diaphragm wall construction

Deep foundation engineering

About GN Solids Control

GN Solids Control is an international manufacturer of solids control, slurry separation, and drilling waste management equipment, with certifications including API and ISO. The company operates manufacturing and service facilities in China, the United States, Australia, and other regions, serving customers in more than 70 countries.

GN's products are widely used in oil and gas drilling, trenchless construction, tunneling, mining, dredging, hydrovac slurry processing, waste slurry treatment, oil sludge treatment, and civil engineering applications.

For more information about GN's New Generation Slurry Separation Plant for TBM Projects, please visit www.gnsolidscontrol.com.

Media Contact

GN Solids America, Hebei GN Solids Control Co., Ltd., 1 713- 377-2984, [email protected], www.gnsolidscontrol.com

GN Solids Australia, GN Solids Australia Pty Ltd, 61 467- 718- 611, [email protected], https://www.gnsolidsaustralia.com

SOURCE GN Solids America LLC