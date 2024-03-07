GN New Milestone, Integration of 3 major sludge dewatering equipment

BEIJING, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --GN Separation is a professional manufacturer of sludge dewatering equipment including the dewatering centrifuge, dewatering screw press and dewatering vibrating screen. Each type of these 3 major sludge dewatering equipment has their own applicable industries and procedures, sometimes these equipment can be installed in different procedures of the same unit sludge dewatering projects. Nowadays, GN Separation is capable to design, fabricate, instruct to install and commissioning of these sludge dewatering equipment, which means GN can provide users with more comprehensive sludge dewatering solution.

Since last year, GN has successfully completed the design and trial fabrication the sludge dewatering vibrating screen, which marks GN finished the integration of 3 major sludge dewatering equipment including sludge dewatering centrifuge, dewatering vibrating screen and sludge dewatering screw press unit. Sludge dewatering equipment caters to a wide array of industrial and municipal applications, ensuring efficient and cost-effective sludge dewatering treatment. This is a new milestone of GN and it will open a new chapter for GN Separation to provide the world with more comprehensive sludge dewatering solutions.

In the past, Dewatering Centrifuge is mostly used to separate the ultra-fine solids from liquid in sludge a high-performance. GN new designed dewatering centrifuge adopt the structure of dual motor one same side, which give the operator a safe space when operating the machine and maintenance. Equipped with a VFD control panel, the operator can monitor and adjust the running speed of the centrifuge unit, which make the easy operation and slag output moisture adjustable a reality. GN dewatering centrifuge design ensures rapid dewatering and its compact footprint makes it an ideal choice for both urban and industrial sludge settings.

In addition to the working efficiency, the machine operator will always consider the service life of the dewatering centrifuge and maintenance frequency. When fabricating the machine, GN chooses the tungsten carbide material plates and bushing at the high wearing points so that to extend the working life of the machine, this will reduce the overall running cost of users.

Dewatering Centrifuge excels in its ability to handle a wide range of sludge types, from municipal sewage sludge to industrial process sludge. With the assistant of polymer dosing unit by providing the flocculants, the dewatering centrifuge will perform better in removing the ultra-fine solids less than 2 microns.

Dewatering centrifuge is the key product in GN sludge dewatering equipment production line, and mostly installed after the vibrating screen machine.

With the involving of the Dewatering Vibrating Screen by removing the coarse solids in the sludge, the pressure to the dewatering centrifuge is greatly reduced. In most of the sludge dewatering project, dewatering vibrating screen is use to remove the debris, trash, bottle, cans in the sludge by utilizing the principles of vibration and gravity to separate solids from liquids. It is the first step for processing sludge with high solids content, as it can handle high loads and maintain consistent dewatering performance.

The screen's robust construction and durable materials ensure longevity even in demanding environments. Its vibration frequency and amplitude allow for fine-tuning of the dewatering process, optimizing solids recovery and moisture content.

For users to choose the right sludge dewatering equipment, they always don't know what the function of different type equipment is. By providing the required flow rate, solids content, output slag moisture request to GN Separation, the choosing of the model will become an easy thing. GN has vibrating screens with PU material screen panels or wire mesh screens, while the following dewatering centrifuge machine would vary accordingly.

For users who want to do sediment sludge dewatering with low noise and low power consumption, the Sludge Dewatering Screw Press would be substitute to the dewatering centrifuge unit. That is why we say the GN's integration of major sludge dewatering equipment brings the convenience to user as they could find all of them from one manufacturer, this greatly increase the communication efficiency and save time in business. Even though he pressed cake has relative higher moisture, still many users prefer to using this machine as it is indeed a cost saving and environmental friendly equipment.

The integration of GN 3 major sludge dewatering equipment provides user a one-stop procurement solution, brings good news to industry users. With its commitment to innovation and quality, GN Separation is poised to continue focus on sludge dewatering solutions ensures that it will continue to meet the evolving needs of the global requirements.

