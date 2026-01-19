GNB Corporation Launches New Online Store for Vacuum Valves and Components

ShopVacuumChamber.com provides direct access to vacuum valves, accessories, and components for industrial and research use

ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GNB Corporation announced today the launch of ShopVacuumChamber.com, its new online store offering vacuum valves, accessories, and replacement parts.

ShopVacuumChamber.com delivers practical, reliable vacuum solutions for industrial and research applications. The store is designed to offer a broad selection of trusted vacuum products that balance technical performance with cost considerations. With more than 1,000 products available, competitive pricing, and an emphasis on customer service, ShopVacuumChamber.com serves as a reliable source for vacuum hardware and fittings.

The new online store provides a centralized destination for customers to purchase vacuum components directly through a dedicated storefront. Products available through ShopVacuumChamber.com include vacuum valves, fittings, hoses, flanges, accessories, and replacement parts.

"For more than five decades, GNB has focused on designing and manufacturing high-quality vacuum hardware, from standard components to complex vacuum chambers and pressure vessels," said Thomas Dobler, CEO of GNB Corporation. "The launch of ShopVacuumChamber.com reflects that same foundation, providing access to vacuum valves, fittings, and components that align with the engineering standards and product breadth GNB is known for across the industries we serve."

ShopVacuumChamber.com operates alongside GNB's existing manufacturing location, which is a 70,000-square-foot facility in Elk Grove, California. At this location, GNB manufactures custom vacuum chambers, custom vacuum valves, and systems for high- and ultra-high-vacuum environments.

You can view the online store at www.ShopVacuumChamber.com. View GNB's website at vacuumchamber.com.

About GNB Corporation

GNB Corporation, headquartered in Elk Grove, California, is a premier manufacturer of vacuum chambers, valves and gas systems for high- and ultra-high-vacuum environments. GNB serves the semiconductor, aerospace, energy, and scientific markets with custom-engineered and production-scale vacuum solutions.

