GO Airlink Launches $15 Shuttle Service Between Grand Central Terminal and LaGuardia Airport

The $15 fare makes airport travel more accessible for many travelers, and stopping at every terminal ensures passengers can reach their airline quickly once they arrive at LaGuardia. Post this

The Grand Central Express Shuttle departs from the NYC Airporter bus stop at East 41st Street and Park Avenue, located next to Grand Central Terminal.

GO Airlink vehicles stop at every terminal at LaGuardia Airport, allowing passengers to travel directly to their airline without transferring between airport stops.

"Affordable airport transportation should also be convenient," said Janet West, Executive Vice President of GO Airlink. "The $15 fare makes airport travel more accessible for many travelers, and stopping at every terminal ensures passengers can reach their airline quickly once they arrive at the airport."

GO Airlink is an official shuttle operator at John F. Kennedy International Airport and a licensee of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, authorized to load passengers at designated curbside locations outside airport terminals.

Service between Grand Central Terminal and JFK Airport continues to operate hourly, with fares remaining $27 per person each way.

Grand Central Express Shuttle Hours

Grand Central Terminal to LaGuardia Airport - 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, departures every 30 minutes

LaGuardia Airport to Grand Central Terminal - 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, departures every 30 minutes

Travelers can reserve seats and learn more at GOAirlinkShuttle.com

About GO Airlink

Founded in 2004, GO Airlink provides shared ride airport shuttle service, private cars, SUVs, vans, and group charter transportation throughout New York City and the surrounding Tri-State region. As an official licensee of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and an authorized shuttle operator at JFK Airport, GO Airlink connects travelers with JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International airports, as well as cruise terminals, hotels, events, and major transit hubs across the region.

Media Contact

Janet West, GO Airlink, 1 212-812-9000, [email protected], https://www.goairlinknyc.com

SOURCE GO Airlink