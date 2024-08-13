GO Car Wash Accelerates Growth with Strategic Leadership Changes: Industry Veteran Bryan Hage Named Chief Development and Integration Officer

GO Car Wash's CEO Bill Derwin says, "Bryan Hage's industry expertise and Kayla Lara's strategic HR leadership are crucial as we accelerate our growth and innovation efforts." Post this

BRYAN HAGE APPOINTED CHIEF DEVELOPMENT AND INTEGRATION OFFICER

With a distinguished 26-year career in the car wash industry, Bryan Hage brings unparalleled expertise to GO Car Wash. His extensive background includes nearly 20 years at Sonny's Enterprises, serving as National Accounts Manager, Vice President of Sales for Distribution, where he led distribution equipment sales, including process creation and innovation, and Senior Vice President of Business Development, leading the new business development, real estate, and development division.

Bryan's experience spans managing full-service operations for a national chain and developing and operating his own express exterior car wash locations. As a founding instructor of Car Wash College, Bryan has been at the forefront of industry education since 2006, earning the distinction of Car Wash College Instructor of the Year twice.

In his new role as CDIO, Bryan will drive GO Car Wash's development strategy, overseeing construction, acquisition, renovation, and integration efforts and supporting operations and supply chain functions. "Joining GO Car Wash at this exciting time allows me to return to the operational side of the industry, where I can directly contribute to the company's rapid growth," said Hage. "I'm eager to apply my experience to help GO Car Wash set new standards in the industry."

KAYLA LARA PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

Kayla Lara has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources, further solidifying GO Car Wash's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a positive workplace culture. Since joining the company in 2021, Kayla has been a driving force behind significant HR initiatives, including optimizing HR systems, enhancing benefits programs, and managing successful integrations during acquisitions.

Kayla's deep expertise in HR technology, talent development, and workforce planning has been instrumental in her swift rise within the company. She previously served as HR Project Manager, HR Director, and Senior HR Director.

As VP of HR, Kayla will oversee all HR functions, including talent acquisition, employee relations, benefits, compliance, and organizational development. She is committed to creating a dynamic and inclusive workplace. "In my new role, I'm focused on driving innovative HR strategies that enhance the Teammate experience and align with our business objectives," Lara stated. "I'm dedicated to fostering a culture where every Teammate feels empowered to contribute to our collective success."

COO Brett Meinberg concludes, "Bryan's deep industry insights and Kayla's forward-thinking HR strategies are exactly what we need as we enter the next expansion phase. Their combined leadership will strengthen our operations and help us maintain our winning culture."

About GO Car Wash:

With 150+ locations across the United States, including in Oregon, California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia, and New York, GO Car Wash is a leader in the car wash industry, committed to delivering exceptional service and value. Our mission is to provide a convenient, consistent, exceptional car wash experience. We value integrity, teamwork, caring, fun, and continuous improvement. Discover the difference between GO Car Wash and why we aim to be the nation's most admired car wash brand by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. For more information, please visit www.gocarwash.com.

Media Contact

Megan Stresing, GO Car Wash, 1 4804015134, [email protected], www.gocarwash.com

SOURCE GO Car Wash