GO Car Wash Celebrates Major Milestone with the Opening of its 150th Location

COO Brett Meinberg added, "This rapid growth is a direct result of our unwavering focus on quality and customer satisfaction. Our team's hard work and commitment to excellence have been key drivers in achieving this milestone. We are excited to continue expanding our footprint and bringing the GO Car Wash experience to more communities nationwide."

The 150th location at 15851 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS, is part of a trio of new openings in the last few weeks, which also include:

GO Car Wash is continuing to expand rapidly, with additional locations opening soon:

Since its inception, GO Car Wash has experienced rapid growth due to its dedication to revolutionizing the car wash experience through state-of-the-art technology, fun and friendly experiences, and unparalleled customer service.

GO Car Wash Locations Nationwide:

Kansas / Missouri / Nebraska : 29 locations

/ / : 29 locations Las Vegas : 6 locations

: 6 locations San Antonio : 15 locations

: 15 locations Austin : 14 locations

: 14 locations Corpus Christi : 10 locations

: 10 locations Rio Grande Valley/ Laredo : 20 locations

: 20 locations Fredericksburg, VA : 4 locations

: 4 locations Richmond : 6 locations

: 6 locations Virginia Beach : 2 locations

: 2 locations Winchester : 4 locations

: 4 locations Harrisonburg : 2 locations

: 2 locations Buffalo, NY : 8 locations

: 8 locations Rochester, NY : 15 locations

: 15 locations Syracuse / Utica : 3 locations

/ : 3 locations Southern California : 9 locations

: 9 locations Oregon : 3 locations

Key Highlights of GO Car Wash:

Fast Service: GO Car Wash is committed to providing quick and efficient car wash services without compromising quality.

Fun Experience: Each visit to GO Car Wash provides a dash of fun and friendly teammates with every experience.

Flawless Results: Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and premium wash products, GO Car Wash ensures that every vehicle leaves with a flawless finish.

To celebrate the opening of the 150th location, GO Car Wash will offer special promotions and discounts at select locations nationwide. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest GO Car Wash to experience exceptional service and join in the celebration.

About GO Car Wash:

With 150 locations across the United States, including in Oregon, California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia, West Virginia, and New York, GO Car Wash is a leader in the car wash industry, committed to delivering exceptional service and value. Our mission is to provide a convenient, consistent, exceptional car wash experience. We value integrity, teamwork, caring, fun, and continuous improvement. Discover the difference between GO Car Wash and why we aim to be the nation's most admired car wash brand by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. For more information, please visit www.gocarwash.com.

