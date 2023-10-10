GO Car Wash Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Fort Scott Location with Discounted Wash Services

GO Car Wash offers FREE Car Washes from 10/12 - 10/16 to celebrate opening its new Fort Scott, KS location.

FORT SCOTT, Kan., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GO Car Wash, a premier car wash company with over 140 locations nationwide, is excited to announce the Grand Opening of its location at 2204 S Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701. This will mark a significant milestone in GO Car Wash's mission to provide quality, convenient, eco-friendly car wash services to communities nationwide.

The new site officially opens on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, with a Grand Opening event featuring free food, treats, and a fun atmosphere. To extend the celebration, GO Car Wash offers all customers FIVE DAYS OF FREE CAR WASHES from October 12th – October 16th! GO Car Wash will also introduce an exclusive limited-time offer: a discounted unlimited car wash membership for $9.99 monthly for the first two months. This discounted membership will allow customers to enjoy unlimited car washes for two months, providing exceptional value for their money. Mitchell Papas, Kansas Market Leader of GO Car Wash, expressed his excitement: "We're extending this special promotion as a token of gratitude to the Fort Scott community for their warm reception. Our dedication to delivering quality car wash services remains unwavering, and we look forward to surpassing our customers' expectations."

Alexis Rodriguez, Site Opening Technician, added, "We are so excited that with this grand opening, we can donate $1,500 to a wonderful organization called Folds of Honor. Partnering with such an amazing foundation in this area is a privilege. We are happy to offer our support on behalf of the Fort Scott community and GO Car Wash. Folds of Honor will even have a booth set up during our grand opening, so any customers who want to join in donating to this great cause will be able to do so right on site!"

In line with its dedication to environmental responsibility, GO Car Wash utilizes a water reclamation system that conserves water and employs environmentally friendly soaps, contributing to a sustainable future.

GO Car Wash invites everyone in the Fort Scott community and surrounding areas to visit the new location and take advantage of the discounted memberships through December 11, 2023.

About GO Car Wash:

GO Car Wash is a leading car wash company with over 140 locations nationwide, providing quality, convenient, and eco-friendly car wash services. Our commitment to excellent service and environmental responsibility aims to redefine the car wash experience for customers while conserving resources. Our passionate team values integrity, teamwork, and customer care, ensuring every car receives exceptional service. With a dedication to continuous learning and improvement, we strive to be the most admired car wash company in the nation. Experience the difference at GO Car Wash. For more information, visit www.gocarwash.com.

Media Contact

Megan Stresing, GO Car Wash, 1 480-401-5134, [email protected]

