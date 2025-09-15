GO Car Wash Donates $20,000 to Kerr County Flood Relief Fund - 29 Texas Locations Join in Day of Action

"We wanted to make sure that when the news fades, our commitment doesn't. This $20,000 donation reflects not only our company's dedication, but also the incredible support of the customers who came out that day," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash. Post this

While the headlines have faded, recovery in Kerr County is far from over. Families remain displaced, small businesses are still working to reopen, and nonprofits continue to stretch resources.

"While national attention has shifted, our neighbors in Kerr County are still hurting," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash. "We wanted to make sure that when the news fades, our commitment doesn't. This $20,000 donation reflects not only our company's dedication, but also the incredible support of the customers who came out that day. Together, we're proving that a fast, fun, flawless wash can do more than shine cars — it can shine hope, and that's what GO Car Wash is all about."

"We've been humbled by the generosity pouring in from across the country, and GO Car Wash's support is a meaningful part of that," said Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. "These funds are helping us provide urgent aid to the people and small businesses who need it most — but recovery is a long road. That's why partnerships like this matter. Together, we're supporting rescue and relief efforts, helping local businesses reopen, and providing resources for families, first responders, and nonprofits as they rebuild. We're grateful to GO Car Wash for standing with the Hill Country as we move forward, one step at a time."

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, continues to deliver immediate aid and long-term recovery support to families, nonprofits, and businesses across the region.

