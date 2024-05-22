GO Car Wash Expands Footprint with New Location in Jarrell, TX, Reinforcing Strategic Growth

"This new location increases our presence in Austin and the surrounding area to 13 washes, providing our customers with the most convenience and value when choosing to wash their cars," said Brett Meinberg, COO Post this

The new GO Car Wash location in Jarrell boasts advanced car wash technology, eco-friendly practices, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, which defines the GO Car Wash experience. With this opening, GO Car Wash now operates 146 locations nationwide, each dedicated to delivering superior service and convenience.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best car wash experience possible, and our new location in Jarrell, TX, is no exception," said Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash. "This new location increases our presence in Austin and the surrounding area to 13 washes, providing our customers with the most convenience and value when choosing to wash their cars," added Meinberg. "It represents our ongoing efforts to expand our footprint and offer premium car wash services to more communities, solidifying our goal of becoming the industry leader."

With this recent expansion, GO Car Wash also creates substantial job opportunities in Austin. The new site will generate new jobs in the Jarrell community, including positions ranging from entry-level to management. This reflects the company's investment in its Teammates and fosters a culture of excellence and professional growth.

"Our expansion is about more than just new locations; it's about creating rewarding careers," said Jodi Addison, Chief Human Resources Officer of GO Car Wash. "We are committed to providing our team members with comprehensive training and growth opportunities to ensure they deliver the exceptional service our customers expect."

Join GO Car Wash in celebrating this exciting milestone by opening its 146th location in Jarrell, TX. The grand opening event will occur on May 23. It will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, five days of FREE car washes through May 27, and other special promotions such as up to 50% off unlimited memberships for the first two months.

ABOUT GO CAR WASH

With 146 locations across the United States, including in Oregon, California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia, and New York, GO Car Wash is a leader in the car wash industry, committed to delivering exceptional service and value. Our mission is to provide a convenient, consistent, exceptional car wash experience. We value integrity, teamwork, caring, fun, and continuous improvement. Discover the difference between GO Car Wash and why we aim to be the nation's most admired car wash brand by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. For more information, please visit www.gocarwash.com.

Media Contact

Megan Stresing, GO Car Wash, 1 480-401-5134, [email protected], www.gocarwash.com

SOURCE GO Car Wash