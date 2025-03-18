GO Car Wash Honors Community Heroes with Free GO Big! Washes for Healthcare Workers

CEO of GO Car Wash, Bill Derwin, shared, "Healthcare professionals work around the clock to care for our communities, often putting others before themselves. At GO Car Wash, we're proud to show our appreciation by giving them a well-deserved moment of care in return—a sparkling clean car, on us." Post this

The GO Big! Wash is GO Car Wash's top-tier service, delivering a fast, fun, and flawless experience. It's the ultimate car wash for a spotless, flawless finish, featuring enhanced shine, premium waxes, and state-of-the-art protectants.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, March 28

Time: All day

Locations: All GO Car Wash locations in California , New York , Virginia , Kansas , Missouri , Nebraska , Texas , Nevada , and Oregon

, , , , , , , , and Eligibility: Free for ALL healthcare and medical professionals with a valid healthcare company ID badge

Why We're Honoring Our Community Heroes:

At GO Car Wash, we believe in supporting the communities we serve, and this event is a way to show appreciation for those who make a lasting impact on our children and our future.

CEO of GO Car Wash, Bill Derwin, shared, "Healthcare professionals work around the clock to care for our communities, often putting others before themselves. At GO Car Wash, we're proud to show our appreciation by giving them a well-deserved moment of care in return—a sparkling clean car, on us. It's a small gesture for the big impact they make every day, and we hope it brings a little extra shine to their day."

Mark your calendar for Friday, March 28, and stop by any GO Car Wash location in the participating states for a free GO Big! Wash. Show your work ID badge, and we'll cover the rest. Whether you're a doctor, nurse, dental assistant, receptionist at the hospital, or any healthcare and medical professional, let us take care of your car while you relax and enjoy the ride.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.GOcarwash.com/locations.

About GO Car Wash:

GO Car Wash, with 155 locations across the United States in Oregon, California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia, and New York, is a leader in the car wash industry, dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value. Our mission is to provide a convenient, consistent, and outstanding car wash experience while upholding our core values of integrity, teamwork, care, fun, and continuous improvement. Discover what sets GO Car Wash apart and why we strive to be the nation's most admired car wash brand by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. For more information, visit www.gocarwash.com.

