GO Car Wash Marks Five-Year Milestone with Explosive Growth to 145 Locations

"We are proud of our expansion to 145 locations through acquisitions and new builds. At each location, our goal is to delight our customers with a winning experience," said Bill Derwin, Chief Executive Officer of GO Car Wash. Post this

"Our dedication to customer satisfaction and operational excellence fuels our success," added Brett Meinberg, Chief Operating Officer. "Every GO Car Wash location is optimized for peak performance, ensuring we deliver consistent, high-quality service."

Meinberg also highlighted the invaluable contributions of the company's 1,800 employees towards its growth and success. "Our teammates at GO Car Wash embody the spirit of exceptional customer service," he said. "They go above and beyond to ensure every customer feels valued and satisfied. Their dedication to creating a welcoming and efficient service environment is crucial in fulfilling our vision."

Looking ahead, GO Car Wash is steadfast in its expansion strategy and commitment to innovation in customer experiences and operations. Derwin concludes, "We have a bright future. I thank our GO teammates for contributing to our current and future success."

ABOUT GO CAR WASH

With 145 locations across the United States, including in Oregon, California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia, and New York, GO Car Wash is a leader in the car wash industry, committed to delivering exceptional service and value. Our mission is to provide a convenient, consistent, exceptional car wash experience. We value integrity, teamwork, caring, fun, and continuous improvement. Discover the difference between GO Car Wash and why we aim to be the nation's most admired car wash brand by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. For more information, please visit www.gocarwash.com.

Media Contact

