GO Car Wash Opens 152nd Location in Medford, OR, Continuing Rapid Nationwide Expansion

"We are excited to expand our high-quality car wash experience in Medford, and we look forward to serving the local community near the site with the same excellence that our customers have come to expect from us." GO Car Wash CEO Bill Derwin Post this

GO Car Wash has rapidly increased its presence in the car wash industry by combining state-of-the-art equipment, innovative wash packages, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The new Medford location is designed to provide a quick, efficient, and environmentally friendly wash experience, aligning with the company's mission to offer fast, fun, and flawless service.

"Our growth in Medford underscores our dedication to meeting customer demand with convenient, high-quality car care," added Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash. "We see this location as a key part of our expansion strategy in the Pacific Northwest, and we're excited to engage with the local community and deliver the exceptional GO Car Wash experience."

Since its inception, GO Car Wash has rapidly grown its presence by revolutionizing the car wash experience through innovative technology, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to community involvement.

ABOUT GO CAR WASH

GO Car Wash, with 152 locations across the United States in Oregon, California, Nevada, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia, and New York, is a leader in the car wash industry, dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value. Our mission is to provide a convenient, consistent, and outstanding car wash experience while upholding our core values of integrity, teamwork, care, fun, and continuous improvement. Discover what sets GO Car Wash apart and why we strive to be the nation's most admired car wash brand by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. For more information, visit www.gocarwash.com.

Media Contact

Megan Stresing, GO Car Wash, 1 4804015134, [email protected] , www.gocarwash.com

SOURCE GO Car Wash