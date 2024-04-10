Go Flooring/Go Bath Wins 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized with the Excellence in Customer Service Award by Business Intelligence Group," said Kenny Klinger, President at Go Flooring/Go Bath. Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized with the Excellence in Customer Service Award by Business Intelligence Group," said Kenny Klinger, President at Go Flooring/Go Bath. "At Go Flooring/Go Bath, our commitment to providing exceptional service and support to our customers is unwavering. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and reaffirms our mission to revolutionize the flooring and bath industry through innovation, sustainability, and unparalleled customer satisfaction."

"In today's dynamic environment, customer service teams and suppliers have had to adapt significantly," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize Go Flooring/Go Bath for their exemplary leadership and impactful contributions to improving everyday lives."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.

About Go Flooring/Go Batch www.goflooring.com

About Go Flooring:

Go Flooring/Go Bath is a leading online platform specializing in providing a wide range of flooring and bath solutions to customers worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Go Flooring is revolutionizing the landscape of home improvement. For more information, visit www.goflooring.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

