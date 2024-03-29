Go Green Initiative Welcomes New Governing Board Member: Amy Nichols

The Go Green Initiative is proud to welcome a new distinguished member to its Board of Directors: Amy Nichols.

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Go Green Initiative is proud to welcome a new distinguished member to its Board of Directors: Amy Nichols.

Amy Nichols is the Chief Business Official of a public school agency located in the greater Bay Area of Northern California. She has led school business teams specializing in finance, facilities, technology, and nutrition services for 20 years. During this time, she implemented a variety of complex projects and initiatives related to providing environmentally safe, just, and healthy school environments. In undertaking this work, she has developed an understanding of the needs of communities that wish to ensure that their school facilities and other resources nurture the wellbeing, as well as the minds, of their students.

Amy holds a B.S. in Organizational Leadership from Penn State University, an M.S. in Project Management from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville and is a candidate for the M.S. in Accountancy from California State University – Sacramento.

"Sustainable schools protect children from environmental toxins in the air, water and food they ingest while on campus," says Jill Buck, founder & CEO, Go Green Initiative. "Throughout her career, Amy has led the teams that are responsible for each of these operational functions and will help us share best practices with her fellow School Business Officials nationwide. She is a perfect fit to join our leadership team."

Derek Veenhof, Go Green Initiative's Board Chair adds, "The GGI is embarking on a bold vision to expand its services by optimizing both digital and human resources. Amy has a keen understanding of the technological and human infrastructure needed to carry our mission to the next level."

The Go Green Initiative's Board of Directors share a vision: Environmental Justice for Every Child in Every School. The organization's staff and Board welcome Ms. Nichols and look forward to their expert stewardship of their mission.

Media Contact

Jill Buck, M.S., Ed., The Go Green Initiative Association, 1 9254870777, [email protected], www.gogreeninitiative.org

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE The Go Green Initiative Association