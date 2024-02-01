Go Green: New ezW2Correction Software Includes A Feature To Send Recipient Forms In PDF Format

The latest version of ezW2Correction software includes a feature for pdf format to send recipient W2C forms, easily. Test drive ezW2Correction software at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.
NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the most recent version of ezW2Correction software from Halfpricesoft.com, employers and tax professionals can seamlessly process and file W2C and W3C correction forms. The application can process corrections from 2014-2023, in one quality and low cost application. Furthermore, if printing forms is preferred, the application is SSA approved to print the corrections on plain white paper and this feature is SSA approved.
Note to businesses: To correct a Form W-2 already submitted, file a Form W-2c with a separate Form W-3c for each year needing correction. File a Form W-3c whenever you file a Form W-2c, even if only filing a Form W-2c to correct an employee's name or Social Security number (SSN).
"Latest 2023 ezW2Correction software caters to business owners, tax professionals and HR with PDF feature for the purpose of sending recipient copies quickly. " Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge
"The latest 2023 ezW2Correction software caters to business owners, tax professionals and HR with PDF feature for the purpose of sending recipient copies quickly." Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge
ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp . The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for business owners and tax professionals who have better things to do than learn complicated software.
The robust features that are included in the application are:
- ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. This feature is SSA-approved.
- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into PDF format to email it to recipients quickly.
- If pre-printed forms are the preferred method of processing W2 and W3 correction forms, ezW2Correction can also fill data on pre-printed forms.
- ezW2Correction can support unlimited forms, unlimited recipients and unlimited companies with no extra charge.
- ezW2Correction also supports the efile feature.
ezW2 Correction is approved by SSA to print all W2C and W3C forms on plain white paper. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.
To begin a no cost or obligation trial version of ezW2Correction software, please visit
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
Share this article