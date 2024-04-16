Go High Level Pricing Plans Explained. 30 Days Special Free Trial

Go High Level Pricing Offers Diverse Plans to Meet the Unique Needs of Agencies, Business, Enabling Customized Growth Strategies

LOS ANGELES , April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Go High Level Pricing introduces a structured approach, emphasizing transparency and adaptability. With a range of pricing tiers designed to cater to various business sizes and needs, GoHighLevel ensures that companies can find the perfect match for their growth and operational goals.

Starter Plan: A Solid Foundation at $97/Month 30Days Free Trial

Ideal for emerging businesses, the Go High Level Plans Starter Plan offers a comprehensive set of tools for $97 per month, including online scheduling, sales pipelines, a comprehensive social calendar, a user-friendly website builder, and the capability to establish three sub-accounts. This plan lays the groundwork for businesses to streamline their operations and enhance online presence efficiently.

Unlimited Plan: Boundless Growth for $297/Month 30Days Free Trial

For businesses ready to expand their reach, the GoHighLevel Plans Unlimited Plan, at $297 per month, provides everything in the Starter Plan plus unlimited sub-accounts, API access for custom integrations, and a branded desktop app. This plan is designed for those seeking to maximize their operational capacity and foster limitless growth.

Pro Plan (SaaS): Tailor-Made Excellence at $497/Month 30Days Free Trial

At the top tier, the Pro Plan (SaaS) is available for $497 per month, catering especially to agencies and businesses looking for the ultimate customization and branding capability. This plan includes all features of the Unlimited Plan, with the addition of full white-label capabilities, enabling agencies to offer GoHighLevel Price under their brand, complete with custom pricing strategies.

Optional Upgrades: Enhanced Features for Specialized Needs

GoHighLevel acknowledges the diverse requirements of businesses in different sectors by offering specialized upgrades such as a White Label Mobile App (iOS & Android) at $1491/quarter, White Label Zap integration at $50/month, and HIPAA Compliance at $297/month. These add-ons provide businesses with advanced capabilities, including a fully branded mobile app, enhanced automation through Zapier, and compliance with strict data protection standards.

Special Offer: Exclusive 30-Day Trial

In a move to make its comprehensive suite of tools even more accessible, GoHighLevel is currently offering a special 30-day trial period, compared to the standard 14-day free trial available elsewhere. This extended trial period allows businesses to fully explore and evaluate the platform's capabilities before committing to a plan.

For detailed information on GoHighLevel's transparent pricing and to start your special 30-day trial, please visit GoHighLevel Pricing Information.

About GoHighLevel:

GoHighLevel is a forward-thinking business platform dedicated to simplifying business operations, improving client interactions, and fostering growth across various industries. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer success, GoHighLevel continues to be a key player in the digital marketing ecosystem, offering versatile solutions for businesses worldwide.

