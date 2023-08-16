Go-Live Faster Taps Ajay Mattani to Head Product Development and Payments Practice Initiatives

We couldn't be more pleased to find in Ajay a proven cross-operation leader with strong experience in both areas. Tweet this

Uniting the two strategic efforts under Mattani's leadership will enable the organization to build product solutions to solve prevailing real-world issues in digital payment processing even as this rapidly shifting landscape evolves.

"With our focus on payments domain experience, we want to shorten the time between an approved business case and the availability of digital solutions for our clients," said Krithika Kumar, Executive Vice President of Client Solutions and Delivery, Go-Live Faster. "Ajay's experience in global digital payment solution development and enterprise migrations will enable the creation of Go-Live Faster proprietary accelerators which will be leveraged by our consultants to deliver solutions faster."

Mattani brings more than two decades of experience in the digital payments arena, having led product development, consulting and implementation initiatives that included payments consulting, delivery management, product enhancement, and product implementation and integration services. While at Volante Technologies and Finastra, two top-tier technology companies focused on financial services software and cloud-based payments, he specialized in payment processing, ISO20022 migration, order management, last mile connectivity and payment switch. In his previous positions, Mattani also managed multiple shared services groups responsible for overseeing DevOps, integration factory and infrastructure support for enterprise-wide client projects.

About Go-Live Faster

Go-Live Faster's "Ideation to Adoption" productized solutions combine deep domain expertise, analytics, proprietary accelerators, and strategic program management to accelerate the time it takes for banks to select, implement, adopt and improve digital technology systems. Working with commercial banking teams, Go-Live Faster predictably accelerates transformative digital banking initiatives while keeping risk to the institution and its customers low.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 4044451842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

SOURCE Go-Live Faster