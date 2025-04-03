Go on a Big Tree Hunt! Explore Michigan's Nature and Win Prizes: Embrace Warmer Weather and Find Michigan's Biggest Trees

"Our goal is to receive submissions from every county in Michigan. This contest is more than just finding big trees—it's about inspiring people, especially young explorers, to step outside, connect with nature, and see their world in a new way." Post this

Help Represent Your County! The current Michigan Big Tree Hunt has received 256 entries from 68 of the 83 counties across the state. This means some areas are still unrepresented! Counties shown in red or yellow on the included map have either zero or one submission, respectively. Residents in the following counties without even one entry are highly encouraged to submit a big tree to the contest: Alger, Baraga, Branch, Hillsdale, Lake, Luce, Menominee, Montcalm, Newaygo, Ontonagon, Osceola, Otsego, Presque Isle, Schoolcraft, and Tuscola. The biggest tree from each county will receive a certificate and prize.

"Our goal is to receive submissions from every county in Michigan," said Lindsay Lights, chair of the Michigan Big Tree Hunt. "This contest is more than just finding big trees—it's about inspiring people, especially young explorers, to step outside, connect with nature, and see their world in a new way."

Why the Big Tree Hunt Matters ReLeaf Michigan started the Michigan Big Tree Hunt in 1993 to get people outside and celebrate Michigan's biggest trees, but it also has another purpose: to gather information about these special trees and help update the statewide and national databases. Big Tree Hunt entries help update Michigan's Champion Tree Registry, managed by the Michigan Botanical Society. The state database leads to the National Champion Tree Registry, now hosted by the School of Natural Resources at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture (UTIA).

As recently as 2012, Michigan had 23 registered champion trees, but today, there are only seven registered. The Big Tree Hunt is a great opportunity to get more Michigan trees on the National Champion List. Even if a tree doesn't break a record, submitting an entry can still be important—the current champion may have died or have been removed.

Winning trees and participants will be honored in a special awards ceremony at Chippewa Nature Center in Midland on October 18, 2025. In the last contest, over 100 certificates and prizes were awarded from more than 650 entries across 79 of Michigan's 83 counties.

More contest details, the entry form, and photos of past winners are available online at bigtreehunt.com. The contest will accept submissions until August 22, 2025. Winners will be recognized at a closing ceremony. If you have a question, email [email protected] or call (800) 642-7353. Follow ReLeaf Michigan's Facebook page for updates and to see the Big Tree of the Week. Paper entry forms are also available at over 200 libraries, state parks, and many natural areas across the state.

ReLeaf Michigan's Big Tree Hunt contest is only possible with the support of our sponsors. Special thanks to our Platinum Sponsors: Meijer, Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, and the Consumers Energy Foundation. Thank you to our other sponsors: the Michigan Botanical Foundation and the Cooper Charitable Foundation. The contest also receives in-kind support from the Michigan Department of National Resources - Urban and Community Forestry Program, Michigan State University, Michigan Botanical Society, and ISA Michigan. ReLeaf Michigan is currently looking for closing ceremony sponsors to support this popular, family-friendly contest. Please contact Kevin Singer at 248-408-8266 to learn about the statewide exposure a sponsor will receive in association with the contest.

Not just for tree huggers and lovers of the outdoors, ReLeaf Michigan's Big Tree Hunt is an opportunity for all age groups to help track these vital historical living landmarks. It is a great way to bring people, nature, and trees together in an engaging activity. The largest trees in the state can be found anywhere: a backyard, a local park, or a hiking trail. You can go out with family and friends or as a solo adventurer. Now grab your measuring tape, a friend, or a family member and head into the trees!

About ReLeaf Michigan

ReLeaf Michigan is the only statewide volunteer non-profit 501(c)(3) tree planting and education organization in Michigan. Its mission is to educate the public on the value of trees and how to properly select, plant, and maintain them. Its board is made up primarily of arborists, foresters, and researchers who are passionate about preserving one of Michigan's greatest resources: trees.

Since 1988, ReLeaf Michigan has worked with more than 700 communities across the state, planting more than 33,500 trees on public property in Michigan's cities, townships, and villages. Unlike most tree planting organizations, ReLeaf Michigan plants trees that are already substantial in size, resulting in a higher survival rate and more immediate environmental impact.

ReLeaf Michigan believes our communities are stronger when they are greener. People are healthier, the air is cleaner, infrastructure is more efficient, and the economy is stronger with trees. Visit http://www.releafmichigan.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Adrienne Lenhoff, Buzzphoria for ReLeaf Michigan, 2483660388, [email protected], www.releafmichigan.org

SOURCE Buzzphoria for ReLeaf Michigan