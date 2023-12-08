Go on a Journey of Refinement and Performance: The 2023 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus Arrives at Flagship Mazda

Customers who want to purchase the new 2023 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus SUV can do so at the Flagship Mazda Dealership.

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Mazda in Carolina is delighted to announce the availability of the new 2023 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus. This latest addition to the Mazda lineup is ready for exploration and purchase. The SUV represents the epitome of performance, design and modern technology.

Performance Redefined: Elevating Every Drive

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus is engineered to deliver an exceptional driving experience. Equipped with a powerful and efficient turbocharged engine, this SUV combines performance and fuel efficiency seamlessly. The responsive handling and smooth ride make every journey a pleasure, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway. The brand's commitment to Jinba-Ittai, the harmony between car and driver, is evident in every aspect of the CX-9 Touring Plus.

Design that Captivates: A Fusion of Elegance and Utility

From its striking exterior to the meticulously crafted interior, the 2023 CX-9 Touring Plus design is captivating at every turn. Thoughtful details, such as the signature grille, LED headlights and available 20-inch alloy wheels, complement its sleek and dynamic profile. Inside, the three rows of seating are adorned with premium materials, creating a comfortable and luxurious environment for drivers and passengers. The new CX-9 Touring Plus is not just an SUV; it's a statement of sophistication on the road.

Innovative Technology: Connectivity and Safety

The 2023 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus has various innovative technologies to enhance convenience and safety. Its intuitive Mazda Connect infotainment system connects drivers with features like Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. Advanced safety features, including i-ACTIVSENSE®, provide peace of mind on every journey. From adaptive cruise control to lane-keeping assist, the CX-9 Touring Plus is engineered to prioritize the safety of its occupants.

Interested buyers can log on to the flagshipmazda.com website to learn about the new Mazda CX-9 models and deals available at Flagship Mazda. For detailed information on the modern and refined 2023 Mazda CX-9 Touring Plus SUV, they can meet the dealership team at Flagship Mazda of Carolina, Parque Escorial, Av. 65 de Infantería KM 5.5, Carolina, PR 00937 or call them at 787-417-2167.

