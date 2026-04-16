Go RV Rentals 2026 Price Index: Rates Increase After Years of Stability

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As of March 2026, the average cost to rent an RV in the United States is $198 per night, up 8.1% year-over-year. In Canada, average rental prices reached $196 per night (CAD), up 3.7% year-over-year, reflecting more moderate growth.

While prices have moved higher over the past year, long-term trends remain stable. Based on Go RV Rentals' historical tracking, RV rental prices have grown at a compound annual rate of 3% in the United States since 2019, while Canada has seen slower growth at 1% since tracking began in 2024.

For additional context, see our USA RV rental price trends and Canada RV rental price trends.

"RV rentals continue to stand out as a strong value while also offering a more flexible and personal travel experience," said David Kosofsky, founder of Go RV Rentals. "Travelers can avoid expensive airfare, long security lines, and rigid schedules, while enjoying the freedom to go where they want, when they want. That combination of value and experience is what continues to make RV travel one of the most compelling ways to explore in 2026."

RV Rental Prices by Type in the U.S.:

In the U.S., average nightly rental prices by RV type are:

Class A Motorhome: $343

Class B Campervan: $252

Class C Motorhome: $225

Travel Trailer: $128

Pop-up Camper: $93

Toy Hauler: $150

RV Rental Prices by Metro Area

The report highlights the top three most expensive metro areas for RV rentals in the U.S.:

Houston, TX – $226 per night

Los Angeles, CA – $218 per night

Atlanta, GA – $213 per night

Conversely, the three most affordable metro areas for RV rentals are:

Tampa, FL – $181 per night

San Diego, CA – $181 per night

Phoenix, AZ – $186 per night

RV Rental Prices in Canada (CAD)

The report also includes pricing data for major metro areas in Canada, where the average RV rental price is $196 per night (CAD) as of March 2026.

Rental rates by RV type in Canada are:

Class A Motorhome: $315 (CAD)

Class B Campervan: $231 (CAD)

Class C Motorhome: $232 (CAD)

Travel Trailer: $131 (CAD)

Pop-up Camper: $89 (CAD)

Toy Hauler: $179 (CAD)

Among major Canadian cities, Calgary has the highest average rental prices at $201 per night (CAD), while Montreal is the most affordable at $187 per night (CAD).

Full details from the 2026 RV Rental Price Index Report, including a breakdown of rental rates by vehicle type and metro area, can be found on the company's website.

About Go RV Rentals

Go RV Rentals is the leading website for finding and comparing RV rentals across North America. Since 2014, it has been a trusted resource for RV travelers, offering a wide selection of motorhomes, campervans, and travel trailers for rent. Beyond rentals, Go RV Rentals embraces the RV lifestyle with expert how-to guides, destination recommendations, and money-saving tips to help travelers plan the perfect road trip.

Media Contact

David Kosofsky, Go RV Rentals, 1 (800) 419-1516, [email protected], https://gorvrentals.com

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SOURCE Go RV Rentals