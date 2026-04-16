Go RV Rentals 2026 Price Index: Rates Increase After Years of Stability

RV rentals continue to deliver superior experience, flexibility, and value as airfare surges and air travel disruptions persist
LIVINGSTON, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Go RV Rentals, a leading platform specializing in RV rentals, has published its 2026 RV Rental Price Index Report, offering a detailed look at rental rates and travel trends across major U.S. and Canadian markets.
As travelers continue to prioritize flexibility, control, and experience, RV rentals are gaining traction as a preferred option for exploring closer to home and beyond. The latest data shows that this shift is happening alongside moderate pricing increases and stable long-term trends.
As of March 2026, the average cost to rent an RV in the United States is $198 per night, up 8.1% year-over-year. In Canada, average rental prices reached $196 per night (CAD), up 3.7% year-over-year, reflecting more moderate growth.
While prices have moved higher over the past year, long-term trends remain stable. Based on Go RV Rentals' historical tracking, RV rental prices have grown at a compound annual rate of 3% in the United States since 2019, while Canada has seen slower growth at 1% since tracking began in 2024.
For additional context, see our USA RV rental price trends and Canada RV rental price trends.
"RV rentals continue to stand out as a strong value while also offering a more flexible and personal travel experience," said David Kosofsky, founder of Go RV Rentals. "Travelers can avoid expensive airfare, long security lines, and rigid schedules, while enjoying the freedom to go where they want, when they want. That combination of value and experience is what continues to make RV travel one of the most compelling ways to explore in 2026."
RV Rental Prices by Type in the U.S.:
In the U.S., average nightly rental prices by RV type are:
- Class A Motorhome: $343
- Class B Campervan: $252
- Class C Motorhome: $225
- Travel Trailer: $128
- Pop-up Camper: $93
- Toy Hauler: $150
RV Rental Prices by Metro Area
The report highlights the top three most expensive metro areas for RV rentals in the U.S.:
- Houston, TX – $226 per night
- Los Angeles, CA – $218 per night
- Atlanta, GA – $213 per night
Conversely, the three most affordable metro areas for RV rentals are:
- Tampa, FL – $181 per night
- San Diego, CA – $181 per night
- Phoenix, AZ – $186 per night
RV Rental Prices in Canada (CAD)
The report also includes pricing data for major metro areas in Canada, where the average RV rental price is $196 per night (CAD) as of March 2026.
Rental rates by RV type in Canada are:
- Class A Motorhome: $315 (CAD)
- Class B Campervan: $231 (CAD)
- Class C Motorhome: $232 (CAD)
- Travel Trailer: $131 (CAD)
- Pop-up Camper: $89 (CAD)
- Toy Hauler: $179 (CAD)
Among major Canadian cities, Calgary has the highest average rental prices at $201 per night (CAD), while Montreal is the most affordable at $187 per night (CAD).
Full details from the 2026 RV Rental Price Index Report, including a breakdown of rental rates by vehicle type and metro area, can be found on the company's website.
About Go RV Rentals
Go RV Rentals is the leading website for finding and comparing RV rentals across North America. Since 2014, it has been a trusted resource for RV travelers, offering a wide selection of motorhomes, campervans, and travel trailers for rent. Beyond rentals, Go RV Rentals embraces the RV lifestyle with expert how-to guides, destination recommendations, and money-saving tips to help travelers plan the perfect road trip.
Media Contact
David Kosofsky, Go RV Rentals, 1 (800) 419-1516, [email protected], https://gorvrentals.com
SOURCE Go RV Rentals
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