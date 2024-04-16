Go RV Rentals Publishes 2024 RV Rental Price Index for the U.S. and Canada

We're pleased to see U. S. daily rates coming in flat year-over-year, this making two years in a row of steady prices. Post this

Daily RV rental prices range from $89 USD / $92 CAD for a pop-up camper to $306 USD / $308 CAD for a Class A motorhome. The mid-priced travel trailer and Class C motorhome average $115 USD / $134 CAD and $212 USD / $241 CAD, respectively.

According to Go RV Rentals Founder and CEO David Kosofsky, "We're pleased to see U. S. daily rates coming in flat year-over-year, this making two years in a row of steady prices. We added four Canadian locations to our oft-referenced RV Rental Price Index this year. Canada represents a growing market for us. Advance bookings year-to-date have proved that RV adventures continue to be a very popular budget-friendly vacation choice for travelers."

The 2024 RV Rental Price Index, includes drivable RVs, also known as motorhomes: Class A, Class B, and Class C; and, towable RVs: travel trailer, pop-up, and toy hauler. Furthermore, the Index includes 20 major U. S. metropolitan markets. Included metros are: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tampa. New for this year the Index includes 4 markets in Canada: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary.

Anyone interested in reading more about the Go RV Rentals 2024 RV Rental Price Index is referred to Everything To Know About RV Rental Prices on the company's website, where updated RV rental prices are published on a current basis.

Go RV Rentals (gorvrentals.com) is the leading website for the RV rental lifestyle, industry sector trends, how-to guides, and featured camping destinations. Site visitors can quickly find an RV rental in one search. They can also plan their road trip using the many free resources on the website.

