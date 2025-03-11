Go RV Rentals Releases 2025 RV Rental Price Index Report

"This year's data confirms what we've seen over the past few years—RV rental prices have remained remarkably steady despite inflation and shifts in travel demand." — David Kosofsky, Founder of Go RV Rentals Post this

"This year's data confirms what we've seen over the past few years—RV rental prices have remained remarkably steady despite inflation and shifts in travel demand," said David Kosofsky, founder of Go RV Rentals. "This stability is great news for travelers looking for affordable and flexible vacation options."

RV Rental Prices by Type in the U.S.

In the U.S., average nightly rental prices by RV type are:

Class A Motorhome: $313

Class B Campervan: $228

Class C Motorhome: $214

Travel Trailer: $113

Pop-up Camper: $90

Toy Hauler: $143

RV Rental Prices by Metro Area

The report highlights the top three most expensive metro areas for RV rentals in the U.S.:

1. Houston, TX – $198 per night

2. Austin, TX – $197 per night

3. San Francisco, CA – $193 per night

Conversely, the three most affordable metro areas for RV rentals are:

1. Tampa, FL – $164 per night

2. San Diego, CA – $167 per night

3. Phoenix, AZ – $166 per night

RV Rental Prices in Canada

The report also includes pricing data for major metro areas in Canada, where the average RV rental price is $189 CAD per night, a slight decrease from last year's $192 CAD. Rental rates vary by RV type:

Class A Motorhome: $310

Class B Campervan: $225

Class C Motorhome: $245

Travel Trailer: $129

Pop-up Camper: $88

Toy Hauler: $139

Among major Canadian cities, Toronto ($205 CAD) has the highest average rental prices, while Montreal ($181 CAD) is the most affordable.

Full details from the 2025 RV Rental Price Index Report, including a breakdown of the cost to rent an RV by vehicle type and metro area, can be found on the company's website.

About Go RV Rentals

Go RV Rentals is the leading website for finding and comparing RV rentals across North America. Since 2014, it has been a trusted resource for RV travelers, featuring a wide selection of motorhomes, campervans, and travel trailers for rent. Beyond rentals, Go RV Rentals embraces the RV lifestyle with expert how-to guides, destination recommendations, and money-saving tips to help travelers plan the perfect road trip.

Media Contact

David Kosofsky, Go RV Rentals, 1 800-419-1516, [email protected], gorvrentals.com

Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Go RV Rentals