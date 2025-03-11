Go RV Rentals Releases 2025 RV Rental Price Index Report

Comprehensive analysis reveals RV rental rates and trends across North America
LIVINGSTON, Texas, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Go RV Rentals, a leading platform specializing in RV rentals, has published its 2025 RV Rental Price Index Report, offering a detailed overview of rental rates and trends across 24 major U.S. and Canadian cities.
The report finds that as of March 2025, the average cost to rent an RV in the U.S. is $184 per night, nearly unchanged from last year's $183 average. Over the past five years, RV rental prices have remained relatively stable, rising only 4% since 2020, when Go RV Rentals first began tracking industry pricing.
"This year's data confirms what we've seen over the past few years—RV rental prices have remained remarkably steady despite inflation and shifts in travel demand," said David Kosofsky, founder of Go RV Rentals. "This stability is great news for travelers looking for affordable and flexible vacation options."
RV Rental Prices by Type in the U.S.
In the U.S., average nightly rental prices by RV type are:
- Class A Motorhome: $313
- Class B Campervan: $228
- Class C Motorhome: $214
- Travel Trailer: $113
- Pop-up Camper: $90
- Toy Hauler: $143
RV Rental Prices by Metro Area
The report highlights the top three most expensive metro areas for RV rentals in the U.S.:
1. Houston, TX – $198 per night
2. Austin, TX – $197 per night
3. San Francisco, CA – $193 per night
Conversely, the three most affordable metro areas for RV rentals are:
1. Tampa, FL – $164 per night
2. San Diego, CA – $167 per night
3. Phoenix, AZ – $166 per night
RV Rental Prices in Canada
The report also includes pricing data for major metro areas in Canada, where the average RV rental price is $189 CAD per night, a slight decrease from last year's $192 CAD. Rental rates vary by RV type:
- Class A Motorhome: $310
- Class B Campervan: $225
- Class C Motorhome: $245
- Travel Trailer: $129
- Pop-up Camper: $88
- Toy Hauler: $139
Among major Canadian cities, Toronto ($205 CAD) has the highest average rental prices, while Montreal ($181 CAD) is the most affordable.
Full details from the 2025 RV Rental Price Index Report, including a breakdown of the cost to rent an RV by vehicle type and metro area, can be found on the company's website.
About Go RV Rentals
Go RV Rentals is the leading website for finding and comparing RV rentals across North America. Since 2014, it has been a trusted resource for RV travelers, featuring a wide selection of motorhomes, campervans, and travel trailers for rent. Beyond rentals, Go RV Rentals embraces the RV lifestyle with expert how-to guides, destination recommendations, and money-saving tips to help travelers plan the perfect road trip.
