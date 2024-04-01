Go RVing Unveils Revolutionary RV-Clipse Glasses for Total Solar Eclipse Viewing

The RV-Clipse glasses boast a massive viewing area, allowing everyone inside your RV to experience the eclipse in its totality. No more squinting through tiny lenses – witness the corona, prominences, and breathtaking darkness of totality with unmatched clarity and comfort.
WASHINGTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready for a front-row seat to the celestial spectacle of the century – from the comfort of your RV! Go RVing, the national campaign dedicated to promoting the RV lifestyle is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking RV-Clipse glasses, designed specifically for safe viewing of the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th.
"We understand that 14 million Americans are planning RV adventures to witness this awe-inspiring event," says Karen Redfern, Go RVing's Chief Marketing Officer. "But who says you have to sacrifice the comfort of your RV for a phenomenal view? We've got the perfect solution!"
The RV-Clipse Advantage:
- Unparalleled Viewing Experience: The RV-Clipse glasses boast a massive viewing area, allowing everyone inside your RV to experience the eclipse in its totality. No more squinting through tiny lenses – witness the corona, prominences, and breathtaking darkness of totality with unmatched clarity and comfort.
- Safe and Certified: Manufactured with the highest safety standards and adhering to ISO international safety filters, RV-Clipse glasses guarantee a safe and enjoyable experience for the whole family.
- Easy Installation: The RV-Clipse system has a user-friendly attachment kit, allowing for a quick and secure fit on any size motorhome windshield.
Prepare for Lift-Off (Without Leaving Your RV):
"The total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and with RV-Clipse glasses, RV travelers can be a part of this historic phenomenon without sacrificing the comfort and convenience of their RV," adds Redfern.
Availability and Pricing:
RV-Clipse glasses are available for pre-order starting today by visiting https://eclipse.gorving.com. Quantities are limited, so don't miss out on this revolutionary way to experience the eclipse!
About Go RVing:
Go RVing is the national campaign dedicated to promoting the RV lifestyle and its many benefits. For more about the RVing lifestyle and RV-Clipse glasses, visit https://eclipse.gorving.com.
