Go-To-Market Success: The Role of Capital Preservation in Life Science Research and Diagnostic Consumable Manufacturing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By focusing on core competencies, minimizing capital investments and embracing production flexibility, businesses can more efficiently navigate the journey from development to product launch by entering into collaborations. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore how life science and diagnostic companies can leverage pilot line capability. This capability consists of purpose-built manufacturing expertise within SCHOTT MINIFAB, enabling the transformation of clients' products from initially assembled units (for feasibility testing) to the first commercial articles that contribute to improving patient health and well-being.

A common objection faced by companies is that insourcing is cheaper than outsourcing. It is crucial to understand the true costs, including those associated with capability development, facilities, equipment, administrative overhead and per capita expenses. In this webinar, the experts will thoroughly consider all relevant factors related to the development and manufacturing of products.

Register for this webinar to discover strategies for saving capital and reducing time to market in the development and manufacturer of diagnostic and life science research consumables.

Join experts from SCHOTT MINIFAB, Dr. James Downs, Business Development Manager, US; and Patrick Tuohy, Business Development Manager, EMEA, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Go-To-Market Success: The Role of Capital Preservation in Life Science Research and Diagnostic Consumable Manufacturing.

