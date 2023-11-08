Goal Attainment Scaling in Clinical Research and Practice: Insights from Experts, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how setting individualized goals can provide a robust assessment of clinically meaningful change. Attendees will learn about techniques to make Goal Attainment Scaling (GAS) easier and quicker to use in clinical practice and research, the evidence that it improves the quality of goal-setting. The featured speakers will discuss techniques to standardize the implementation of GAS in clinical trials. The speakers will also discuss potential difficulties when implementing GAS in different settings and insights into strategies for effectively addressing these obstacles.
TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an individualized approach to outcome assessment, Goal Attainment Scaling (GAS) is increasingly gaining attention in clinical research and practice. In this engaging webinar, distinguished GAS experts and thought leaders will share their insights, experiences and best practices in applying GAS within their respective fields.
The guest speaker, Dr. Lynne Turner-Stokes, a world-renowned expert in GAS and Professor of Rehabilitation at King's College London, UK, will discuss her experience and best practices with implementing GAS in rehabilitation, with a focus on techniques to improve the quality of goal setting. Chere Chapman, CEO of Ardea Outcomes, will moderate the discussion and, with Dr. Gunes Sevinc, share Ardea Outcomes' experience on methods to improve the quality of goal setting in clinical trials.
Join the featured speakers for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 10am PST (1pm EST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Goal Attainment Scaling in Clinical Research and Practice: Insights from Experts.
