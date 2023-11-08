Goal Attainment Scaling in Clinical Research and Practice: Insights from Experts, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how setting individualized goals can provide a robust assessment of clinically meaningful change. Attendees will learn about techniques to make Goal Attainment Scaling (GAS) easier and quicker to use in clinical practice and research, the evidence that it improves the quality of goal-setting. The featured speakers will discuss techniques to standardize the implementation of GAS in clinical trials. The speakers will also discuss potential difficulties when implementing GAS in different settings and insights into strategies for effectively addressing these obstacles.

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an individualized approach to outcome assessment, Goal Attainment Scaling (GAS) is increasingly gaining attention in clinical research and practice. In this engaging webinar, distinguished GAS experts and thought leaders will share their insights, experiences and best practices in applying GAS within their respective fields.