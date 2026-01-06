Goal Investment Management Announces Joint Venture with Ares to Acquire Consumer Loan Portfolios

Ares' capital will enable Goal to accelerate its investment strategies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goal Investment Management ("Goal"), a private credit manager specializing in U.S. consumer assets, today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture (the "JV") with Ares Alternative Credit funds ("Ares").

The JV leverages Goal's extensive operational and underwriting experience to acquire and manage consumer loan portfolios with Ares' scaled and flexible capital. The JV will invest in sectors including education finance, home improvement, solar loans, consumer installment and other consumer asset classes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Goal will serve as the manager of the JV's portfolio, utilizing its proprietary analytics platform and established sourcing network to identify high-value opportunities in the secondary market. Goal has been managing Goal Investment Credit Fund since 2022 and investing in consumer assets since 2013.

Peter Sadowski, CIO at Goal Investment Management, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at Ares, a global leader in alternative credit. This joint venture represents a significant milestone for Goal, allowing us to dramatically scale our acquisition capabilities while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards that define our firm. By combining Ares' capital resources with our data analytics and operational platform, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities within the consumer credit landscape."

Vincent Salerno, a Partner in the Ares Alternative Credit Group, added: "We are pleased to establish this joint venture with Goal, reflecting our longstanding collaboration with and respect for their team. With the strength of Ares' flexible capital, we look forward to supporting Goal as it seeks to expand its investment capabilities."

About Goal Investment Management

Goal Investment Management ("Goal") is a specialized private credit manager focused on the U.S. consumer finance sector. Investing in consumer assets since 2013, Goal has executed over 60 transactions and acquired assets with a face value of over $2 billion. Goal serves as a strategic liquidity provider to originators and institutions, offering streamlined execution and flexible capital solutions in the secondary market. Through its disciplined underwriting and the management of the Goal Investment Credit Fund, the firm is dedicated to delivering consistent, risk-adjusted performance for its investors. For more information, please visit www.goalinvestment.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $595 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

