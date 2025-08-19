Goal Solutions Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"The growth we have been able to achieve in recent years is a testament to and evidence of the great work our team puts in day-in and day-out providing innovative and trusted solutions that enable our clients to focus on their core businesses." Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,507 percent, and those companies than 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Goal Solutions

Goal Solutions is an innovative financial services company delivering comprehensive and customizable Primary Servicing, Backup Servicing, Master Servicing, SPV Management and Performance Analytics solutions. Goal specializes in; residential and commercial solar, home improvement, personal loans, and student finance programs. Driven by technology, data science, and industry expertise, Goal is a strategic partner across the entire asset lifecycle managing over $36B in assets. Lucidity, Goal's proprietary analytics platform empowers investors, originators, banks, credit unions, and colleges by providing enhanced data visualization and transparency, enabling clients to optimize their portfolios and drive growth while saving significant resources. For more information, visit www.goalsolutions.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

