GoComet Named Top Employer at 2024 GCC Workplace Awards

Being recognised as one of the top in this category speaks volumes about the unique culture and incredible people at GoComet. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every team member who makes our workspace both innovative and enjoyable, said Ayush Lodhi, CTO - GoComet Post this

This accolade highlights GoComet's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and dynamic work environment. The company's rewards and recognition program—featuring regular performance-based incentives, peer-to-peer recognition, and special accolades—supports a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and collaboration. In addition to these programs, GoComet emphasises growth opportunities, a flat hierarchy, an open-door policy, and recognition that extends to employees' families, further enhancing its workplace culture.

"With many companies vying for this honour, being recognised as one of the top in this category speaks volumes about the unique culture and incredible people at GoComet. This success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every team member who makes our workspace both innovative and enjoyable," said Ayush Lodhi, Chief Technology Officer, GoComet, who accepted the award at the event.

As GoComet continues to expand its global footprint – with offices in New Jersey, Singapore, Bangkok, the Philippines, Jakarta, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi – this recognition reinforces its position as a leader in technology and a pioneer in cultivating a motivated and thriving workforce. For more information about GoComet's work culture and people, visit https://www.gocomet.com/careers.

About GoComet: GoComet is a technology company revolutionizing the supply chain industry. Founded by four IITians, the company aims to eliminate the traditional opacity in supply chain operations and usher in a digital era for logistics and transportation. Over the past decade, GoComet has partnered with over 500 prominent brands, including industry giants such as Tata, Glenmark, ITC, General Mills, and Yokohama. Its robust technology solutions have helped organizations navigate significant supply chain disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, port shutdowns, and the Suez Canal blockade. GoComet is backed by esteemed investors, including Atlas Ventures, Rider Global, Rebright Partners, Jetty Ventures, Leo Capital, and India Quotient.

About the GCC Workplace Awards 2024: The GCC Workplace Awards 2024 is India's inaugural event dedicated to celebrating and recognising exceptional workplace practices within Global Capability Centers (GCCs). The awards aim to honour organisations that excel in creating supportive, innovative, and inclusive work environments. As a platform for knowledge-sharing and networking, the GCC Workplace Awards 2024 highlights the outstanding achievements of companies committed to fostering a positive workplace culture.

Media Contact

Lakshya Sharma, GoComet, 91 9967671423, [email protected], www.gocomet.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE GoComet