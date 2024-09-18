GoComet Odyssey in Manila: Industry Leaders Strategise Supply Chain Resilience and Innovation

"In a world where we never know what's going to hit us next, we envision a future where businesses build resilience to bounce back stronger after every disruption." said Chitransh Sahai, Chief Business Officer at GoComet Post this

Keynote: Century Pacific Food, Inc.

Mr. Sidney Morcozo, Global Brand Sales Operations and Systems Manager at Century Pacific Food, a leading FMCG company with a presence in over 80 countries, highlighted how the company leveraged technology to scale its complex supply chain during the pandemic, even amid global instability.

Key highlights from the presentation:

Century Pacific Food has implemented GoComet's GoProcure platform, resulting in a 1,200% increase in managed vendors since its adoption.

The company reported savings of $1.9M in 2022, $1.1M in 2023, and $1.2M so far in 2024 through enhanced procurement processes.

in 2022, in 2023, and so far in 2024 through enhanced procurement processes. UnMeat, the company's newest product launched during the pandemic, has rapidly expanded into five key markets and is now available in over 6,000 stores globally.

Keynote: First Philec, Inc.

Ms. Alicia Firmeza, Vice President of Enterprise Services at First Philec, the Philippines' leading electrical distribution equipment manufacturer, shared insights on how her company has sustained supply chain resilience for over five decades. She emphasised the critical role of flexibility, communication, and visibility in maintaining operational efficiency.

"Even if we don't have all the data, passing along what we do-have, allows us to act swiftly. In supply chain operations, timely decisions are key, and sometimes we have only a split second to prevent disruptions," said Firmeza.

Key highlights from the presentation:

First Philec implemented strategies like expanding the holding capacity of critical materials and sourcing from local vendors to enhance resilience.

The use of GoComet's GoTrack platform enabled the team to detect an unanticipated transshipment port in Japan, allowing for more informed and agile decision-making.

, allowing for more informed and agile decision-making. Sustainability remains a core focus, with initiatives such as CO2 tracking being integrated into their logistics operations.

The GoComet Odyssey Conference offered a unique opportunity for industry leaders to share their experiences and approaches to navigating today's fast-evolving supply chain challenges. With real-time visibility and agility as focal points, participants emphasised the growing importance of collaboration and technology in overcoming disruptions.

One representative from Ammex commented, "During COVID, we all faced similar challenges. Better visibility and information would have helped us navigate them more effectively." With supply chains becoming increasingly interconnected, insights shared at GoComet Odyssey remind us that resilience and collaboration are key to driving success in the modern era of logistics.

About GoComet:

GoComet is the world's most intuitive supply chain visibility platform, powered by AI to automate end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, GoComet helps businesses innovate logistics, streamline operations, and reduce costs. Trusted by over 500 enterprises globally, including brands like Bazooka Candy, Lycra, Amcor, and General Mills, GoComet delivers efficiency, transparency, and unique insights through data-driven decision-making. To learn more, visit www.gocomet.com.

