GoComet Sets Sail with Innovative Smart Freight Planning Module

While individual carrier sites provide available ocean schedules, they do not allow for cross-carrier schedule comparisons. Therefore, procurement managers are limited in their ability to compare carriers and identify alternatives that can best meet their needs.

"GoSchedules gives businesses a search capability similar to Google Flights, where they can find the right carrier schedule for their move. Previously, logistics teams were looking only at cost and delivery transit time as key parameters, but a focus on sustainability has changed that," said Gautam Jain, GoComet CEO.

In addition to ensuring on-time deliveries, businesses must also be able to see carrier emissions to identify sailings that support their sustainability goals, with available space and aligned delivery timelines built in. By understanding where emissions originate, and by calculating stoppages, distance and time to delivery, teams can identify appropriate reduction targets and help their businesses meet emissions reduction goals.

GoSchedules is powered by GoComet's emissions tracking engine, which compiles information to accurately calculate emissions, including the carrying vessel, its emission factor, age, fuel type, past and present vessel movements and more.

"Businesses that utilize GoSchedules have an advantage in identifying low-emission carriers on their trade routes and can make more sustainable choices. In fact, we have observed a delta of around 40% in terms of emissions between different carriers on the same route. Having this data can help a business cut its emissions per move by almost half," Jain added.

For additional information about GoComet, visit www.gocomet.com. For additional information about GoSchedules, visit https://www.gocomet.com/sailing-schedule.

About GoComet: The world's most intuitive, easy-to-use supply chain visibility platform, GoComet is powered by AI and automates end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies. It enables businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology to innovate logistics and reduce costs. Utilized by enterprises across industries, GoComet combines the power of data science with machine intelligence to maximize savings and make logistics management efficient and fast by reducing manual workloads, eliminating miscommunication and leveraging data. Users see efficiency and transparency in the freight procurement process and gain unique insights through its auto-generated reports for fast, data-driven decision-making. GoComet reports more than 500+ enterprises including Bazooka Candy, Lycra, Amcor and General Mills.

The company believes that sustainability in supply chains can only be achieved bottom up and empowers teams on ground to make better decisions that align with their business' reduction goals in real-time.

