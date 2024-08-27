GoComet takes on challenge to future-proof the global supply chain

We imagine a world where businesses build the resiliency to make a comeback after every disruption; a world where flexibility doesn't come at the expense of efficiency; and where our technology transforms supply chain operators into strategic decision makers. Post this

"We imagine a world where businesses build the resiliency to make a comeback after every disruption; a world where flexibility doesn't come at the expense of efficiency; and where our technology transforms supply chain operators into strategic decision makers," said GoComet CEO Gautam Prem Jain in his opening remarks.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain industry has faced a cascade of disruptions, ranging from infrastructure breakdowns and economic shifts to major geopolitical clashes and wars.

"Once-in-a-lifetime events are occurring every few months in supply chains today," said Chitransh Sahai, GoComet's Chief Business Officer, highlighting the unprecedented challenges facing the industry.

In response, business leaders are looking beyond automation of repetitive manual tasks and building robust systems to maintain a competitive edge. Today, they're focusing on digitizing their supply chain and boosting employee productivity so employees can focus on data-based, high-value strategic work.

For example, the logistics teams at Missionpharma, a global supplier of pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, hospital equipment and medical kits, engaged and collaborated a variety of stakeholders via emails and telephone calls, resulting in a slow, siloed process; there was no clear way to identify who was working on what initiatives.

By transforming manual processes across its international logistics chain to a 100% digital process, Missionpharma transformed its global supply chain operations with enhanced visibility and efficiency. It saw a 5% reduction in transportation spending due to automated negotiations and a significant boost in productivity with little to no manual intervention. The company now handles 20% to 30% more shipments with no additional staff.

A recent GoComet customer survey revealed that while 83% of supply chain professionals believed they had the technology to anticipate disruptions, only 19% felt confident in their ability to act decisively when disruptions occurred.

"This discrepancy underscored a vital truth: that resilience in supply chains is not just being aware of what's happening. Rather, it's about knowing what to do next. The right action, taken at the right moment, could mean the difference between operational success and costly setbacks," said Jain.

About GoComet Odyssey: As the global supply chain landscape continues to evolve, GoComet remains dedicated to driving innovation and empowering businesses to not just survive but thrive. With each edition of the Odyssey, the company aims to bring together the brightest minds in the industry to forge a path forward—one where technology and strategy intersect to create supply chains that are not only resilient but also agile and future-ready.

About GoComet: The world's most intuitive, easy-to-use supply chain visibility platform, GoComet is powered by AI and automates end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies. It enables businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology to innovate logistics and reduce costs. Utilized by enterprises across industries, GoComet combines the power of data science with machine intelligence to maximize savings and make logistics management efficient and fast by reducing manual workloads, eliminating miscommunication and leveraging data. Users see efficiency and transparency in the freight procurement process and gain unique insights through its auto-generated reports for fast, data-driven decision-making. GoComet reports more than 500+ enterprises including Bazooka Candy, Lycra, Amcor and General Mills.

