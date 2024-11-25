GOD CAN HEAL the Anxiety, Insecurity, and Inadequacy that come with Misplaced Identity

Xulon Press presents a verse-by-verse study of the book of Ephesians.
CANFIELD, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jen Brooks inspires readers to define themselves accurately in Anchor Your Identity in Christ: A Study of Ephesians ($38.49, paperback, 9798868504921; $9.99, e-book, 9798868504938).
Throughout her own life, Brooks had to deal with scars that came from childhood trauma, a broken home, and a congenital eye disorder. For many years, she allowed these strongholds to define who she thought she was. However, through a thorough study of God's Word and a relationship with Him, she realized that He had a completely different identity for her in Christ, and that His was founded in healing and freedom.
"I've learned firsthand your past, your trauma, or what others have done to you do not define you. Society, other people, and even you cannot dictate your worth or identity. Satan cannot keep you captive with his lies and deception. Only God has the authority to define you," said Brooks.
Jen Brooks is an engaging speaker, writer, and Bible teacher. She's the author of several interactive Bible studies, including Anchor Your Identity in Christ, Wholly Devoted: An In-Depth Bible Study of King Solomon and Embracing an Aching Heart: Addressing the Horrors of Human Trafficking. Brooks has been married to her best friend, Joe, for 29 years and they have three young adult sons.
