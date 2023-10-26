God Can Lead From Challenge to Triumph - Even When Hope is Lost

Xulon Press presents a motivational memoir to help others transform hopeless feelings of brokenness with help from God.
ELK RIVER, Minn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jannyce Barnes shares her inspirational personal memoir to provide hope to anyone looking for answered prayers in Warrior in the Making: Armed with His Truth ($38.49, paperback, 9781662887345; $9.99, e-book, 9781662887352).
Barnes shares her emotional and relatable story along with powerful insights to provide readers hope and encouragement to endure, face their demons, and trust that God can lead them to a better life. Her personal journey is one of hope during a colorful and wonderful life mixed with the bizarre, the traumatic, and the painful. She was often left feeling broken, damaged, worthless, and hopeless. Barnes credits her triumph to letting Jesus take the reins to help her overcome the damage brought on by abuse, addictions, family dysfunction, tragedies, injuries, illnesses, and bad decisions. Allowing God to lead truly awakened her warrior spirit and took her faith to a new level – transforming both her mind and life. In this book, Barnes shares her unique perspective on how God was never far away and how He worked it all for her good, just as "He promises He will do for those who love Him."
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Barnes said, "Many who knew my story encouraged me to write a book sharing my journey. The love and grace of Christ and how he fixed my brokenness and transformed my life is the passion behind it."
Jannyce Barnes is a Minnesotan who resides in the Twin Cities. She is a retired legal administrative assistant/paralegal and a grandmother of two. Barnes loves the Lord and serving in various volunteer capacities at her church, especially leading women's small groups. She seeks to glorify and serve God by continuing to be a light in the darkness to others and share His love by being the heart, hands, and feet of Jesus. Barnes currently enjoys reading, health and fitness, traveling, swimming, boating, fishing, singing, playing guitar, the arts, crafts, and quilting.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Warrior in the Making: Armed with His Truth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
