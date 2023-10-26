God Can Lead From Challenge to Triumph - Even When Hope is Lost

Many who knew my story encouraged me to write a book sharing my journey. The love and grace of Christ and how he fixed my brokenness and transformed my life is the passion behind it. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Barnes said, "Many who knew my story encouraged me to write a book sharing my journey. The love and grace of Christ and how he fixed my brokenness and transformed my life is the passion behind it."

Jannyce Barnes is a Minnesotan who resides in the Twin Cities. She is a retired legal administrative assistant/paralegal and a grandmother of two. Barnes loves the Lord and serving in various volunteer capacities at her church, especially leading women's small groups. She seeks to glorify and serve God by continuing to be a light in the darkness to others and share His love by being the heart, hands, and feet of Jesus. Barnes currently enjoys reading, health and fitness, traveling, swimming, boating, fishing, singing, playing guitar, the arts, crafts, and quilting.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Warrior in the Making: Armed with His Truth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

