God Can Use Even The Worst Circumstances To Give His Children A Fresh Start

"I wrote [this book] so young people can be encouraged that even in the worst of times, Jesus is there. He will never leave us, nor forsake us," said Carter.

For 25 years, Stone Carter coached high school athletics, His purpose for leading and mentoring young people was to encourage them to always seek Christ, not the world. In his 25 years of leading high school youth, Carter saw many come to a saving personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and was privileged to see many lives change because of God's grace. As a parent of 3 beautiful daughters, and being married 43 years to the most wonderful woman on earth, Carter values every day Jesus gives him to spend time with family. He lives in North Carolina, between stunning beaches and the Blue Ridge mountains.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. When Promise Falls is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

