God Cares For His Creation, Even When It Seems Like Everything Is Going Wrong!

"As a Christian, my desire to share my journey with others is important because it details how I overcame obstacles and roadblocks through faith. My desire is that writing my story will inspire and encourage others to continue or put their faith in God" Post this

"As a Christian, my desire to share my journey with others is important because it details how I overcame obstacles and roadblocks through faith. My desire is that writing my story will inspire and encourage others to continue or put their faith in God," said Williams.

Louise P. Williams is a retired technical writer and software functionality expert working for customers like NASA, the DOD and Bastion Technologies. She holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration and Marketing, and is also a featured speaker for Bible classes in a number of countries and targeting a number of age groups. Williams is also the author of Christian Bumper Stickers: A Few Things to Think About, as well as A Light Unto My Path: My Spiritual Journey. She enjoys decorating novelty cakes, sewing quilt tops and traveling the world with her daughter.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. My Spiritual Journey Continues is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Louise P. Williams, Xulon Press, 703-298-5889, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press