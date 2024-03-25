God Continues To Use Brave Servants Throughout The World To Shine His Light

Xulon Press presents a first-hand testimony of Christianity in Eastern Europe.
DRESHER, Pa., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nadia Gordynsky shares the inspirational story of her life as a native-born Ukrainian and how God has used her in Little Feet, Big Heart: One Hour That Changed My Life($16.49, paperback, 9781662893568; $27.49, hardcover, 9781662895494; $6.99, e-book, 9781662893575).
Gordynsky was a Christian in Ukraine when it was very unpopular to be one. The country was part of the Soviet regime at the time and the Church was heavily persecuted, but Gordynsky still traveled with her choir group and ministered in prisons. She continues to use her gifts to proclaim God's love in many different ways.
"Amazing experiences that God put me through and courageous girls who served with me side by side inspired me to share our story," said Gordynsky.
Nadia Gordynsky is the Founder, President and CEO of Save a Life International, an organization that helps women in crisis pregnancy, and helps victims of abuse and domestic violence. Gordynsky has been a speaker and performer of Christian music for 25 years and is the author of four albums. Being native Ukrainian, she is actively taking part in the events organized by Ukrainian diaspora in the United Nations, New York and Mission to Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in the USA. Gordynsky is married to her husband Vladimir and they have three children: Olesya, Luda and Johnny.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Little Feet, Big Heart is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
