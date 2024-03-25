God Continues To Use Brave Servants Throughout The World To Shine His Light

Amazing experiences that God put me through and courageous girls who served with me side by side inspired me to share our story Post this

"Amazing experiences that God put me through and courageous girls who served with me side by side inspired me to share our story," said Gordynsky.

Nadia Gordynsky is the Founder, President and CEO of Save a Life International, an organization that helps women in crisis pregnancy, and helps victims of abuse and domestic violence. Gordynsky has been a speaker and performer of Christian music for 25 years and is the author of four albums. Being native Ukrainian, she is actively taking part in the events organized by Ukrainian diaspora in the United Nations, New York and Mission to Ukraine at the Ukrainian Embassy in the USA. Gordynsky is married to her husband Vladimir and they have three children: Olesya, Luda and Johnny.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Little Feet, Big Heart is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

