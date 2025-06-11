God Created Beautiful, Majestic Birds, And Yet Values His Children Even More

"In Consider the Birds of the Air, you can learn to have faith in God's care and provision. Each page is designed to help you see the world through new eyes — eyes that recognize the sacredness of life in every moment and the sovereignty of God in everyday life" Post this

"In Consider the Birds of the Air, you can learn to have faith in God's care and provision. Each page is designed to help you see the world through new eyes — eyes that recognize the sacredness of life in every moment and the sovereignty of God in everyday life," said Miears.

Danny L Miears is a retired minister of church education and music with a master's in religious education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He has served churches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Miears is also an avid bird watcher and began seriously watching and photographing birds over 45 years ago. Since 2008, he and his wife have traveled from Maine to California and from Texas to Montana in search of birds and God's beautiful creation.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Consider The Birds Of The Air is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Danny Miears, Salem Author Services, 405-618-8330, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press