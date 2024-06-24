God Does Not Want Man Made Religion. God Wants A Personal Relationship

Understanding the terms of the new covenant showed me the beauty in following God, not religious men. By defining the actual terms of the new covenant, I found more meaning in the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ than I ever heard in any sermon. Post this

Steven Gardner is a former U.S. Army Paratrooper who supported 18th Airborne Corps operations in Honduras, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq. After leaving the military, Gardner earned his BS in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, and then married Pamela Fletcher, with whom he shares seven beautiful and healthy children. In 2015, Gardner founded Godly Men of Valor. The function of Godly Men of Valor events is to empower, enable, and equip men of God to fulfill their calling and purpose as men, husbands, fathers, and leaders of their homes and communities.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The New Covenant Is Not What You Think is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

