God Doesn't Always Shield His Children From Grief, But He Does Share It With Them

"I have now, after these 49 years been able to tell my story and find total peace. My hope is that my story may bring peace to someone who experienced anything close to this story," said Fritz.

Linda Fritz is a retired elementary school teacher, guidance counselor and test coordinator of over 40 years with both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree. She and her husband have traveled to all 50 states, and 17 countries outside of the U.S. Fritz continues to substitute teach at a local Christian school, and enjoys antique shopping, scrapbooking and reading.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. My Day of Infamy is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

