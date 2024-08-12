God doesn't desire that we trust and yield to ourselves and the will thereof. He desires that we trust in and yield to Him who is love and the will thereof.

Every tear, every sleepless night, every toxic relationship, every financial burden, and every so-called feeling of doubt, anxiety, anger, pride, jealousy, malice, desire to drink and lust of the self-driven, self-reliant living I had lived for 25 years would be left behind... Post this

"Every tear, every sleepless night, every toxic relationship, every financial burden, and every so-called feeling of doubt, anxiety, anger, pride, jealousy, malice, desire to drink and lust of the self-driven, self-reliant living I had lived for 25 years would be left behind only to step into and live my daily life in the freedom that Jesus has to offer anyone who will trust in and yield to His will for their life," said Williams.

Terry Williams grew up in Tennessee and enjoys anything that the Lord orchestrates into his will for Terry's life. Terry says he enjoys resting in the strength and peace that the Lord always provides. He also says the Lord orchestrates time for afternoon naps, working in the hvac industry, spending time with family, and many other purposeful yet considered extracurricular activities. Terry testifies that the will of the Lord can be and will be the most peaceful, purposeful and yet challenging life anyone can experience as they learn to trust in and yield to Him who is love and the will thereof. Williams' other Xulon books include The Spirit vs. The Flesh and You, Jesus & The Father.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Trusting in and Yielding to Him Who Is Love is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

