God Extends Forgiveness Regardless of Actions, Identities and Current Circumstances

To draw inspiration from my own life experiences, especially moments of struggle, pain, or self-discovery. Writing about one's inner struggles can be a cathartic process and a way to make sense of personal challenges. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Poigin said, "To draw inspiration from my own life experiences, especially moments of struggle, pain, or self-discovery. Writing about one's inner struggles can be a cathartic process and a way to make sense of personal challenges. A desire for self-reflection: The act of writing allowed me to engage in deep introspection and writing about my inner struggles also was a mean of understanding myself better, confronting past traumas, or exploring my own soul and psyche. It presents a significant spiritual or philosophical experience to possibly inspire someone to share their insights and reflections on the inner journey. This could involve a newfound understanding of spiritual concepts, a transformative event, or a shift in philosophical perspectives. Certainly, a motivation and a desire to help others who may be going through similar struggles. By sharing my own challenges and how I continually navigate them, I hope to offer guidance, comfort, or inspiration to readers facing similar issues."

Fabrice Poigin is a renowned chef residing in Newport Beach, California, alongside his wife and faithful canine companion. He is a Christian who attends Mariners Church in Irvine, California. Through his own personal transformation, Poigin is empowered to offer spiritual guidance and support to his community members. He engages in a variety of activities, including cooking, coaching boxing, teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Okinawan Goju-Ryu karate, and continually deepening his relationship with Jesus. On occasion, Poigin embraces the waves of the Southern California coast through the practice of surfing. In addition to enjoying nature, watching trees sway, and listening to the melodious tunes of singing birds, he also enjoys adventure and speed, riding a motorcycle, and feeling the wind in his face.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. THE HUNGER WITHIN: A CHEF'S PROFOUND JOURNEY THROUGH HIS WORLD is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Fabrice Poigin, Salem Author Services, (619) 804-2888, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press