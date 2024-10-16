God Gave His Children Instructions In His Word On How To Reach Him

Xulon Press presents inspiration for those seeking to grow in their spiritual maturity.
ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Noel P. Fuller encourages his readers to experience the fullness of a deep relationship with Christ through Miracles Can Be Yours($15.49, paperback, 9798868501814; $6.99, e-book, 9798868501821).
Many Christians today who fail to experience the victory and the joy possible for every child of God are in that condition because they are not following the instructions in His Word. Fuller wants to see that change and hopes that, perhaps, this book may jump-start the change for some.
"When I first became a Christian in 1980, I thought prayer was a means of letting someone in the same room know that you cared about them. It did not take long for God to prove my thought to be a false assumption," said Fuller.
Noel P. Fuller is a retired dentist from Rock Hill, SC. He served for two years with the 3rd Marine Division, receiving many athletic awards and the Navy Achievement Medal. Fuller completed specialty endodontic training at The Ohio State University and eventually started a private practice. He is active in his local church, and has been on over fifty different missions' trips in nine different countries. He has lectured in four international dental schools on differential diagnosis and treatment of head and neck pain.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Miracles Can Be Yours is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Noel P. Fuller, Salem Author Services, 803-493-6631, [email protected]
SOURCE Author Noel P. Fuller
