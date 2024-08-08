God Grants Wisdom, Grace, And Peace To His Children To Face Their Trials

Being a sister in divorce is not the club I would have preferred; however, now that I am here, I know that making the trek to health, healing, and emotional well-being is done through God and Jesus Christ—and sometimes doctors Post this

"Being a sister in divorce is not the club I would have preferred; however, now that I am here, I know that making the trek to health, healing, and emotional well-being is done through God and Jesus Christ—and sometimes doctors," said Kaitfors-Smith.

Cynthia Kaitfors-Smith is a Christian with the gift of gab, a wonderful imagination, and a creative spirit. She holds a BA in psychology, an MS in marriage and family therapy, and a credential in school counseling.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Shattered to Mosaic is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Cynthia Kaitfors-Smith, Salem Author Services, 559-970-6692, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press