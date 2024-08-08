God Grants Wisdom, Grace, And Peace To His Children To Face Their Trials

Xulon Press presents hope for divorcees.
CLOVIS, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Cynthia Kaitfors-Smith seeks to help others along their path to healing from divorce with Shattered To Mosaic: All The While Trusting God And Walking With Jesus ($12.49, paperback, 9798868500992; $5.99, e-book, 9788868501005).
Kaitfors-Smith would have loved to be able to serve others without having to go through the pain of betrayal and divorce herself, but that was not how things worked out. However, God provided her the faith and the education she needed to heal, and she can now share both of those necessary elements with others who are going through the same heartbreak that she endured.
"Being a sister in divorce is not the club I would have preferred; however, now that I am here, I know that making the trek to health, healing, and emotional well-being is done through God and Jesus Christ—and sometimes doctors," said Kaitfors-Smith.
Cynthia Kaitfors-Smith is a Christian with the gift of gab, a wonderful imagination, and a creative spirit. She holds a BA in psychology, an MS in marriage and family therapy, and a credential in school counseling.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Shattered to Mosaic is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
