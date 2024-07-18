God Has a Plan For Every Living Creature: Who Will Rise Up, Reach Out, and Follow God's Plan to Fruition?

Xulon Press presents a refreshing biblical commentary to explore how no soul in the physical or celestial worlds can change or stop the future that the sovereign Lord has in store.
ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Butros Tauk provides readers with a thought-provoking biblical exploration in The Sovereignty of God ($15.49, paperback, 9781662897887; $6.99, e-book, 9781662897894).
In January 1980, Tauk had an encounter with Jesus while at home, which changed his life radically. He explains that the Lord revealed his grace through Joseph Prince's book, Destined to Reign. That encounter affected Tauk greatly, and the Holy Spirit has been his only absolute teacher since then. Based on that experience, this book was born, taking readers on a journey deep into stories and Scriptures from the Old and New Testaments. Tauk brings to light the truth and reality of the one true King's sovereignty. Readers will relearn the promises made by God from His flooding of the world to the birth of His only Son. The book thoughtfully reinforces what it means to disobey Him through stories like Jonah and serves as a reminder about end times and the coming of the antichrist. Tauk aims for all to recognize that God is sovereign.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Tauk said, "After reading the entire Bible about eight or more times; the New Testament, Psalms and Proverbs countless times, I concluded that God is Sovereign over "all" his creation."
Butros Tauk was born in Lebanon, Beirut. His parents immigrated to Argentina and in1965, they moved to Brooklyn, New York. In 1979, Tauk, his wife and their two children moved to Orlando, Florida, where they currently reside. He loves helping out at his church in any way he can, especially distributing food and serving as an usher. Tauk enjoys fishing for shrimp and watching soccer.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Sovereignty of God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Butros Tauk, Salem Author Services, 407-535-3684, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article