God Has A Purpose For Your Life, And He Is There To Walk With You In It

"No Longer Desolate is more than a devotional. It is a compilation of personal stories, Spirit-led prayer and a journal for self-reflection and expression," said Taylor.

Patrice Taylor was born and raised in Nassau, The Bahamas. She studied French and Spanish at her local community college before matriculating to the United States and earning a bachelor's degree in business and a Master of Education degree from Kent State University. She is a Maxwell Leadership coach, trainer and speaker and an internationally certified human resources professional, having worked in the private banking sector of The Bahamas for some 30 years. Taylor is now CEO of Hephzibah HR Training and Development, as well as an ordained minister. Her greatest blessing is being a wife and a mother of four.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. No Longer Desolate is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

