God Is Always At Work In Your Life, Whether You Recognize It Or Not

Xulon Press presents a collection of testimonies for every situation.
PENSACOLA, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author DeAndra Dyal-Foster delights readers with some of the many ways God works in the lives of His children with Spiritual Markers: A Different Kind Of Devotional($36.49, paperback, 9781662897733; $9.99, e-book, 9781662897740).
When times get hard, it can be easy to feel like God has forgotten us, but Dyal-Foster has gotten into the habit of seeing Him at work in every situation. In this book, she has compiled many personal testimonies in order to encourage others, no matter what they may be facing at the moment.
"Whether you need to say the Sinner's Prayer, be reconciled to God, need help pulling out of a spiritual rut, want to learn more about finding God in all situations or want to learn to hear His voice, this is a great book for you!" said Dyal-Foster.
DeAndra Dyal-Foster is a wife and mother of six from Pensacola, Florida. She graduated from junior college with a degree in Office Systems Technology, and has used those skills for writing, as well as for graphic art and web design.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Spiritual Markers is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
DeAndra Dyal-Foster, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected], www.deasweb.com
