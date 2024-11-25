God Is In The Business Of Making A Way Where There Is No Way

"Having seen God show up so many times in my life when I saw no way forward prompted me to record these stories so others could be encouraged to trust God when they see no way forward themselves" Post this

"Having seen God show up so many times in my life when I saw no way forward prompted me to record these stories so others could be encouraged to trust God when they see no way forward themselves," said Tomasik.

Jim Tomasik has served as a missionary in forty countries around the world. He earned degrees in animal science and agriculture, a Masters of Arts in theological studies, and a certificate in German as a second language. He also studied Slovak, Ukrainian, Greek and Chinese on a more limited basis. He served as a missionary for 46 years on university campuses, provided extensive leadership training and development of national leaders in many countries (including Russia, Albania, Guatemala, Honduras, Grenada and Mongolia), and partnered with both Cru and Walk Thru the Bible. Tomasik has been married to his wife, Pam, for 46 years, and they have three children and five grandchildren. They currently reside in Fishers, Indiana.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Waymaker: Touched By An Uncommon God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

