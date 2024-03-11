God Is Ready And Willing To Be Seen And Known By His Children

Xulon Press presents a call for believers to treat Christianity as a relationship, not a to-do list.
ANTHEM, Ariz., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author David J. Tipton encourages readers to stop allowing church service to replace a relationship with Christ in The Great Business ($23.99, paperback, 9781662888465; $9.99, e-book, 9781662888472).
Experienced pastor Tipton is concerned by the number of Christians who seem to believe that living out their faith means abiding by a set of rules or participating in some form of church ministry. He wants to see believers focus, instead, on developing their relationship with the person of Jesus Christ, believing that when that happens that will truly be transformed.
"The Great Business is about how we might change the focus of our lives from mere religion, service, and ministry works, to Christ Himself. In this change of focus, looking unto Jesus, I believe we will begin to see and know the living Savior," said Tipton.
David J. Tipton pastored for 25 years in two churches as part of a lifetime of service and ministries as a member of over 30 different churches. Due to his father's job, Tipton moved constantly throughout his childhood, eventually attending Western Illinois University and the Evangelical Institute. He played professional football in the NFL, and then traded commodities on the Chicago Board of Trade before sensing the call to full-time ministry. Tipton married Sally, his high school sweetheart, and the couple share four grown children.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Great Business is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
