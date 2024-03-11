God Is Ready And Willing To Be Seen And Known By His Children

The Great Business is about how we might change the focus of our lives from mere religion, service, and ministry works, to Christ Himself. In this change of focus, looking unto Jesus, I believe we will begin to see and know the living Savior Post this

David J. Tipton pastored for 25 years in two churches as part of a lifetime of service and ministries as a member of over 30 different churches. Due to his father's job, Tipton moved constantly throughout his childhood, eventually attending Western Illinois University and the Evangelical Institute. He played professional football in the NFL, and then traded commodities on the Chicago Board of Trade before sensing the call to full-time ministry. Tipton married Sally, his high school sweetheart, and the couple share four grown children.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Great Business is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

